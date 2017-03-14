NorCal Regional: Sheldon 56, Archbishop Mitty 43

Sheldon Huskies guard Isaiah Duplechan (2) reacts to a referee’s call during the second quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose on Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Curry (0) drives to the basket during the second quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose on Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies forward Drew Cobb looks for an open man during the second quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose on Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Archbishop Mitty Monarchs forward Mike Diaz (25) goes for a layup while being defended by Sheldon Huskies forward Xavier Brown during the third quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Archbishop Mitty Monarchs forward Riley Grigsby, right, blocks a shot taken by Sheldon Huskies forward Ronald Agebsar during the fourth quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies LJ Williams (14) and forward Ronald Agebsar put defensive pressure on Archbishop Mitty Monarchs forward Mike Diaz during the third quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies guard Isaiah Duplechan shoot a 3-pointer during the second quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose on Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan (1) looks at the scoreboard after making a 3-pointer during the second quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose on Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies guard Isaiah Duplechan (2) faces heavy defense from Archbishop Mitty Monarchs guard Joseph Vaughn, right, and forward Riley Grigsby during the second quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies LJ Williams drives to the basket during the fourth quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose on Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan shoots a 3-pointer during the second quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game against the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs of San Jose on Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies forward Ronald Agebsar fouls Archbishop Mitty Monarchs forward Riley Grigsby (11) during the fourth quarter of a CIF NorCal Open Division semifinal game Tuesday at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com