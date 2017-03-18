McClatchy 46, Oak Ridge 34

Lions forward Richelle Turney (1) holds up the team's trophy following the CIF Northern California Division I girls basketball championship game.
Lions forward Jordan Cruz (33) attempts to keep the ball inbounds with Trojans forward Kassidy DeLapp (30) during the CIF Northern California Division I girls basketball championship game. The McClatchy Lions won the game 46-34.
Trojans center Shayley Harris (25) rebounds the ball against Lions forward Richelle Turney (1).
Lions Courtesy Clark (2) keeps the ball inbounds.
Lions head coach Jeff Ota gives instructions during a time out.
Lions guard Sara Shimizu (14) shoots the ball as Trojans forward Kassidy DeLapp (30).
Lions Courtesy Clark (2) defends against Trojans guard Lexi Perry (5).
Lions head coach Jeff Ota.
Lions fans cheer from the stands during the CIF Northern California Division I girls basketball championship game.
Trojans guard Lexi Perry` (5) and Lions forward Jenna Waki (20) battle for the ball.
Trojans forward Kassidy DeLapp (30) and Lions forward Richelle Turney (1) scramble after a loose ball.
Trojans center Shayley Harris (25) defends as Lions Courtesy Clark (2) lays the ball up.
The Lions bench applauds for teammate Kamryn Hall (22).
Lions guard Sara Shimizu (14) passes the ball as she tumbles over Trojans forward Brittany Belanger (2).
Oak Ridge defenders Trojans guard Skye Lamy (21) and forward Cameron Kirtlan (12) rip the ball from Lions Courtesy Clark (2).
Trojans guard Maria Dutton (4) holds back tears in the closing seconds.
The McClatchy Lions celebrate their victory following the CIF Northern California Division I girls basketball championship game.
