CIF State NorCal Open: Woodcreek 66, Sheldon 59

The Woodcreek Timberwolves celebrate winning the CIF Northern California Open Division championship game, beating Sheldon 66-59 at Leavey Event Center in Santa Clara on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Woodcreek Timberwolves fans cheer on their team.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15) reacts after hitting a big shot.
Woodcreek Timberwolves celebrate winning the CIF Northern California Open Division championship game beating Sheldon Huskies 66-59.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Tyrell Roberts (2) drives to the basket.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21) shoots over Sheldon Huskies Chris Wriedt (23).
Cheryl Cagle hugs her son Chris Cagle (Timberwolves 32) after Woodcreek beat Sheldon 66-59 to win the CIF Northern California Open Division championship.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Chris Cagle (32) and Tyrell Roberts (2) box out Sheldon Huskies LJ Williams (14).
Fans cheer during the CIF Northern California Open Division championship game.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Tyrell Roberts (2) is fouled by Sheldon Huskies Elishja Duplechan (1).
Sheldon Huskies Dale Curry (0) drives on Woodcreek Timberwolves Delis Boggs-Smith (23).
Sheldon Huskies Elishja Duplechan (1) drives on Woodcreek Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21).
Sheldon Huskies Dom Johnson (5) drives on Woodcreek Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15).
Sheldon Huskies fans cheer on their team.
Sheldon Huskies Huskies Elishja Duplechan (1) drives on Woodcreek Timberwolves Chris Cagle (32).
Sheldon Huskies LJ Williams (14) drives on Woodcreek Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21).
