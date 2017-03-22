Woodcreek's Jordan Brown hits two free throws with one second left to beat Sheldon

This clip from a video from One Shot Vision Hoop shows the last two minutes of an epic showdown between the top two powerhouses in Northern California, No. 1 Sheldon vs. No. 2 Woodcreek in the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship game at the University of Pacific in Stockton. With 1 second on the clock, the Timberwolves' Jordan Brown hits clutch free throws to win the game, 69-68. For the full video, go the One Real Shot YouTube channel.
