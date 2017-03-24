McClatchy girls fall to Windward 53-41 in CIF Division I State Championship game

The Lion student body cheers before McClatchy hosted Windward of Los Angeles.
McClatchy Lions guard Cori Kumamoto (21) is introduced.
The Lions starting five meet before the start of McClatchy vs. Windward of Los Angeles.
The Windward bench cheers after the team’s first points in the first quarter.
McClatchy Lions Courtesy Clark (2) chases down the ball with Wildcats Tyler Collins (22) and Alyssa Ramlochan (21).
McClatchy Lions Courtesy Clark (2) defends in the first quarter.
Windward's Kaiyah Corona rebounds a ball in front of McClatchy Lions guard Kamaree Donald (23) in the first quarter.
McClatchy Lions Jordan Cruz (33) steals a ball from Wildcats Kamil English in the first half.
McClatchy Lions guard Kamaree Donald (23) is blocked by Wildcat Alyssa Ramlochan in the second quarter.
The McClatchy student body cheers for the Lions as the McClatchy Lions hosted Windward of Los Angeles.
McClatchy Lions guard Janalyn Narciza (3), Kamaree Donald (23) and Jenna Waki (20) make their way to the locker room at halftime.
McClatchy Lions Richelle Turney (1) misses a layup attempt late in the fourth quarter.
McClatchy Lions Kamryn Hall (22) is surrounded by the Wildcats defense in the second half as the Lions fell 53-41 to Windward of Los Angeles.
McClatchy Lions Jordan Cruz (33) drives baseline past Wildcats Tyler Collins (22) in the fourth quarter.
McClatchy Lions Nia Lowery (15) scores between Alyssa Ramlochan (21) and Myrrah Joseph (13) as the Lions fell 53-41 to Windward of Los Angeles.
McClatchy Lions Kamryn Hall (22) is chased down the floor by Windward's Kaiyah Corona in the fourth quarter.
Wildwood head coach Vanessa Nygaard smiles as the Wildcats starting five leaves the floor in the final minute as Wildwood defeated McClatchy 53-41 to Windward of Los Angeles.
The McClatchy Lions bench in the final seconds of the game.
McClatchy Lions guard Sara Shimizu (14) embraces teammate Jordan Cruz (33) after the Lions fell 53-41 to Windward of Los Angeles.
The McClatchy Lions bench in the final seconds as the team fell 53-41 to Windward of Los Angeles.
McClatchy's Kamaree Donald (23), Jordan Cruz (33) and Sara Shimizu (14) high five and hug one another after the Lions fell 53-41 to Windward of Los Angeles.
