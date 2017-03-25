West Campus celebrates as Warriors take Division IV CIF title

A fast-rising girls basketball powerhouse in Sacramento, West Campus High School basked in the joy of winning the CIF State Division IV championship at Golden 1 Arena. Passing, defense, depth and beloved coach John Langston have been staples.
March 25, 2017 8:42 PM
