Grant’s James Fotofili (7) fires up his Pacers teammates before last week’s game at Capital Christian.
High School Sports

Live coverage replay: Sacramento area high school football action, Sept. 15

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

September 15, 2017 6:30 PM

Keep up with all the Friday night high school football action with this live blog. We’ll provide scores, photos, video and game updates from reporters, including The Bee’s Joe Davidson, and spectators across the Sacramento region. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

▪ Five games to watch, plus the week’s full schedule

▪ ‘New level of passion’: How former NFL players plan to revive area high school teams

▪ No. 1 Folsom the underdog in rematch with Sacramento, coach says. ‘They’re hyped for this’

Live Blog Sacramento-area high school football, Sept. 15

Former NFL players Stroughter, Floyd teach, coach and give back to Sacramento

Former NFL players Stroughter, Floyd teach, coach and give back to Sacramento 2:35

Former NFL players Stroughter, Floyd teach, coach and give back to Sacramento

The atmosphere before Holy Bowl: Jesuit vs. Christian Brothers 0:34

The atmosphere before Holy Bowl: Jesuit vs. Christian Brothers
Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:07

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights

