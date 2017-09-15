Sacramento High coach Joe McCray, left, greets Folsom coach Kris Richardson before their teams play Friday at Hughes Stadium.
Sacramento High coach Joe McCray, left, greets Folsom coach Kris Richardson before their teams play Friday at Hughes Stadium. Brian Baer Special to The Bee

Roundup: Granite Bay outlasts rival Vacaville; Inderkum picks on Moreau Catholic

By Bill Paterson

Special to The Bee

September 15, 2017 11:36 PM

Granite Bay and Vacaville have had quite the nonleague rivalry through the years.

The traditional Sac-Joaquin Section powers engaged in another entertaining back-and-forth affair Friday on homecoming night in Vacaville.

With Blake Peterson rushing for two Granite Bay touchdowns and the Bulldogs missing a field goal with 10 seconds to play, the No. 2 Grizzlies held on for a 21-20 victory.

Peterson’s 40-yard touchdown burst gave the Grizzlies (4-0) a 14-10 lead entering halftime, but Vacaville (2-2) went up 20-14 late in the third quarter on Ethan Houdyshell’s 6-yard touchdown run – set up by Timothy Jackson’s 90-yard interception return – and Brandon Talton’s 40-yard field goal.

Granite Bay regained the lead in the fourth on Peterson’s 6-yard touchdown run, followed by the successful PAT, with 9:30 left in the game.

• Folsom rallies to defeat Sacramento, avenge last year’s upset.

No. 4 Inderkum 70, Moreau Catholic 20 in Natomas – Davion Ross had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and Isaah Crocker ran for a touchdown and caught one from Joseph Sapp as the Tigers (4-0) rolled past the Mariners (0-4) of Hayward in their nonleague finale. Ross has the school record for career interceptions. Deangelo Morgan and Tahj Harvey each had two rushing touchdowns for Inderkum.

No. 5 Del Oro 28, No. 17 Monterey Trail 6 in Loomis – Johnny Guzman set the tone with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game and Brice Edwards rushed for two touchdowns as the Golden Eagles (3-1) topped the Mustangs (2-1).

Clovis West 42, No. 6 Rocklin 12 in Clovis – Dante Chachere completed 29 of 31 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown as the Golden Eagles (2-1), the Fresno Bee’s No. 4-ranked team, handed the Thunder (3-1) its first loss.

No. 10 Franklin 56, Lathrop 0 in Elk Grove – Jalen Lampley rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and Brady Johnson caught two touchdowns from Brandon Rundgren – all in the first half – as the Wildcats (3-0) roared past the Spartans (1-2) at Cosumnes Oaks High.

No. 15 Del Campo 29, Vanden 6 in Fair Oaks – Bart Lolani’s 25-yard defensive touchdown helped the Cougars (3-0) to stymie the Vikings (0-3) from Fairfield.

No. 16 River Valley 48, Pleasant Valley 28 in Chico – Dawson McPeak threw 52- and 18-yard touchdown passes to Rex Baker and McPeak also caught a 52-yard touchdown pass on a halfback option pass from Evan Strickland as the Falcons (4-0) rallied to stun the Vikings (1-3), a defending CIF State Bowl championship team. Erick Sandoval sealed the victory with a 91-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.

No. 20 Bear River 46, Marysville 7 in Marysville – Stephen Taylor rushed for touchdowns of 35 and 6 yards; Dylan Scott threw a 25-yard scoring strike to Luke Bagget and the Bruins’ (4-0) defense throttled the Indians (1-3).

Highlands 28, Bret Harte 21 in Angels Camp – Gerald Davis rushed for three touchdowns and Josh Cannon one to power the Scots (3-0) over the Bullfrogs (1-2).

Woodland Christian 29, Quincy 28 in Woodland – Cooper Johnson returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass, and Roman Vega-Ochoa booted a 33-yard field goal and intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it for 35 yards as the Cardinals (2-1) prevailed when the Trojans (1-2) missed a field goal attempt on the game’s final play.

Placer 49, Laguna Creek 12 in Auburn – Michael Struck threw touchdown passes to Chandler Dakin and Trav Warren and Marshall Chapman rushed for two scores as the Hillmen (3-1) pounded the Cardinals (0-3).

Nevada Union 14, Napa 13 in Napa – The Miners (2-2), trailing 7-6 at the half, scored a third-quarter touchdown and then held on to beat the Indians (1-3).

Natomas 40, Rosemont 39 in Rosemont – Adrian Torres threw four touchdown passes and Aiden Baker returned a fumble for a touchdown with 1:51 to play as the Nighthawks (3-1) rallied to beat the Wolverines (2-2).

Vintage 22, Woodcreek 21 in Roseville – The Crushers (3-0) spotted the Timberwolves (1-3) a 21-0 first-half lead before rallying for the victory, scoring a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 5 seconds left.

Vista del Lago 54, Cordova 33 in Folsom – Dominick Norris rushed for three touchdowns and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Grant Patterson, who had three touchdown passes total, and Ryan Tung returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown and had a 15-yard defensive touchdown as the Eagles (2-2) topped the Lancers (2-2). Johnele Sanders threw five touchdown passes for Cordova, which trailed the Eagles 34-33 midway in the third quarter.

Rio Linda 34, Foothill 12 in Foothill Farms – Tyson Ybarra rushed for four touchdowns, including a 50-yarder, as the Knights (3-1) topped the Mustangs (1-3).

Woodland 42, Enterprise 7 in Redding – Oscar Sanchez rushed for 40-yard and 14-yard touchdowns to stake the Wolves (4-0) to a 14-7 halftime time, then Woodland feasted on mistakes by the Hornets (3-1) in remaining unbeaten.

Winters 32, Dixon 30 in Dixon – Daniel Carrion rushed for three touchdowns and also returned an interception for a touchdown as the Warriors (2-1) held off the Rams (1-2). Dixon closed to within two points on an 11-yard touchdown grab by Kyle McMullen and successful 2-point conversion with 1:02 to play, but Winters recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Calaveras 40, Union Mine 12 in San Andreas – Calaveras (4-0) scored by run, pass and a defensive touchdown to take a 20-0 first quarter lead in coasting past the Diamondbacks (1-3).

