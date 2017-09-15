Roundup: Granite Bay outlasts rival Vacaville; Inderkum picks on Moreau Catholic

Granite Bay and Vacaville have had quite the nonleague rivalry through the years.
The traditional Sac-Joaquin Section powers engaged in another entertaining back-and-forth affair Friday on homecoming night in Vacaville.
With Blake Peterson rushing for two Granite Bay touchdowns and the Bulldogs missing a field goal with 10 seconds to play, the No. 2 Grizzlies held on for a 21-20 victory.
Peterson’s 40-yard touchdown burst gave the Grizzlies (4-0) a 14-10 lead entering halftime, but Vacaville (2-2) went up 20-14 late in the third quarter on Ethan Houdyshell’s 6-yard touchdown run – set up by Timothy Jackson’s 90-yard interception return – and Brandon Talton’s 40-yard field goal.
Granite Bay regained the lead in the fourth on Peterson’s 6-yard touchdown run, followed by the successful PAT, with 9:30 left in the game.
• Folsom rallies to defeat Sacramento, avenge last year’s upset.
No. 4 Inderkum 70, Moreau Catholic 20 in Natomas – Davion Ross had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and Isaah Crocker ran for a touchdown and caught one from Joseph Sapp as the Tigers (4-0) rolled past the Mariners (0-4) of Hayward in their nonleague finale. Ross has the school record for career interceptions. Deangelo Morgan and Tahj Harvey each had two rushing touchdowns for Inderkum.
No. 5 Del Oro 28, No. 17 Monterey Trail 6 in Loomis – Johnny Guzman set the tone with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game and Brice Edwards rushed for two touchdowns as the Golden Eagles (3-1) topped the Mustangs (2-1).
Clovis West 42, No. 6 Rocklin 12 in Clovis – Dante Chachere completed 29 of 31 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown as the Golden Eagles (2-1), the Fresno Bee’s No. 4-ranked team, handed the Thunder (3-1) its first loss.
No. 10 Franklin 56, Lathrop 0 in Elk Grove – Jalen Lampley rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and Brady Johnson caught two touchdowns from Brandon Rundgren – all in the first half – as the Wildcats (3-0) roared past the Spartans (1-2) at Cosumnes Oaks High.
No. 15 Del Campo 29, Vanden 6 in Fair Oaks – Bart Lolani’s 25-yard defensive touchdown helped the Cougars (3-0) to stymie the Vikings (0-3) from Fairfield.
No. 16 River Valley 48, Pleasant Valley 28 in Chico – Dawson McPeak threw 52- and 18-yard touchdown passes to Rex Baker and McPeak also caught a 52-yard touchdown pass on a halfback option pass from Evan Strickland as the Falcons (4-0) rallied to stun the Vikings (1-3), a defending CIF State Bowl championship team. Erick Sandoval sealed the victory with a 91-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.
No. 20 Bear River 46, Marysville 7 in Marysville – Stephen Taylor rushed for touchdowns of 35 and 6 yards; Dylan Scott threw a 25-yard scoring strike to Luke Bagget and the Bruins’ (4-0) defense throttled the Indians (1-3).
Highlands 28, Bret Harte 21 in Angels Camp – Gerald Davis rushed for three touchdowns and Josh Cannon one to power the Scots (3-0) over the Bullfrogs (1-2).
Woodland Christian 29, Quincy 28 in Woodland – Cooper Johnson returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass, and Roman Vega-Ochoa booted a 33-yard field goal and intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it for 35 yards as the Cardinals (2-1) prevailed when the Trojans (1-2) missed a field goal attempt on the game’s final play.
Placer 49, Laguna Creek 12 in Auburn – Michael Struck threw touchdown passes to Chandler Dakin and Trav Warren and Marshall Chapman rushed for two scores as the Hillmen (3-1) pounded the Cardinals (0-3).
Nevada Union 14, Napa 13 in Napa – The Miners (2-2), trailing 7-6 at the half, scored a third-quarter touchdown and then held on to beat the Indians (1-3).
Natomas 40, Rosemont 39 in Rosemont – Adrian Torres threw four touchdown passes and Aiden Baker returned a fumble for a touchdown with 1:51 to play as the Nighthawks (3-1) rallied to beat the Wolverines (2-2).
Vintage 22, Woodcreek 21 in Roseville – The Crushers (3-0) spotted the Timberwolves (1-3) a 21-0 first-half lead before rallying for the victory, scoring a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 5 seconds left.
Vista del Lago 54, Cordova 33 in Folsom – Dominick Norris rushed for three touchdowns and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Grant Patterson, who had three touchdown passes total, and Ryan Tung returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown and had a 15-yard defensive touchdown as the Eagles (2-2) topped the Lancers (2-2). Johnele Sanders threw five touchdown passes for Cordova, which trailed the Eagles 34-33 midway in the third quarter.
Rio Linda 34, Foothill 12 in Foothill Farms – Tyson Ybarra rushed for four touchdowns, including a 50-yarder, as the Knights (3-1) topped the Mustangs (1-3).
Woodland 42, Enterprise 7 in Redding – Oscar Sanchez rushed for 40-yard and 14-yard touchdowns to stake the Wolves (4-0) to a 14-7 halftime time, then Woodland feasted on mistakes by the Hornets (3-1) in remaining unbeaten.
Winters 32, Dixon 30 in Dixon – Daniel Carrion rushed for three touchdowns and also returned an interception for a touchdown as the Warriors (2-1) held off the Rams (1-2). Dixon closed to within two points on an 11-yard touchdown grab by Kyle McMullen and successful 2-point conversion with 1:02 to play, but Winters recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Calaveras 40, Union Mine 12 in San Andreas – Calaveras (4-0) scored by run, pass and a defensive touchdown to take a 20-0 first quarter lead in coasting past the Diamondbacks (1-3).
Comments