Live coverage replay: Big clashes around Sacramento-area high school football on Sept. 29

Keep up with all the Friday night high school football action with this live blog. We’ll provide scores, photos, video and game updates from reporters, including The Bee’s Joe Davidson, and spectators across the Sacramento region. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
Which league is section’s toughest? Why one coach is making a case for the Delta
‘We’re right there with them’: Granite Bay to host Folsom in showdown of 5-0 teams
Why league games did little to shift The Bee’s latest high school football rankings
Comments