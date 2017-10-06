Roundup: Wild finish between Placer, Colfax; Folsom rolls Del Oro; Woodland scores upset

Mario Perez rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining, capping an 81-yard drive and rallying Placer over rival Colfax 41-35 in a thrilling and festive Pioneer Valley League opener Friday night in Auburn.
It was the only lead of the game for the Hillmen, who outscored the Falcons 20-0 in the fourth quarter. Placer (5-1, 1-0) tied it 35-35 with four minutes to play on Michael Struck’s 55-yard scoring strike to Travis Warren, followed by the successful point-after attempt.
Placer then forced Colfax (5-1, 0-1) to punt, getting the ball on its own 19 with about two minutes to go. Struck and Louis Fudge combined for a key 35-yard pass completion on third down to keep the drive alive.
Colfax’s Colton Reeves opened the game with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Ryland Heimann’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Mason Ahrens gave the Falcons a 35-21 lead with three minutes to play in the third quarter.
No. 1 Folsom 54, No. 6 Del Oro 10 in Folsom – Kaiden Bennett and Joe Ngata combined for an 84-yard touchdown pass early and the Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0) scored 34 second-half points in routing the Golden Eagles (4-3, 1-2) in the Sierra Foothill League contest. It was Folsom’s 21st SFL win and 32nd consecutive league win overall dating to 2011 when it was in the Delta River League.
No. 3 Inderkum 57, River City 0 in West Sacramento – D’Angelo Morgan rushed for three touchdowns and Davion Ross, Isaah Crocker, Aaron Espero, Isaiah Ward and Julian Battle each added rushing touchdowns as the Tigers (7-0, 3-0) rolled past the Raiders (5-2, 1-2) in the Tri-County Conference.
No. 4 Sacramento 62, Laguna Creek 0 at Cosumnes River College – Derek Shelton completed 14 of 24 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, two to Juwan Tanner, and Jamie Cousey had five carries for 145 yards and two scores to lead the Dragons (5-1, 3-0) over the Cardinals (1-5, 1-2) in the Metropolitan Conference.
No. 8 Sheldon 41, Davis 20 in Davis – Ray Brown scored on runs of 60 and 25 yards in the third quarter that enabled the Huskies (5-1, 3-0) to pull away from the upset-minded Blue Devils (0-6, 0-3), who trailed 21-14 at the half.
No. 9 Franklin 34, No. 17 Monterey Trail 13 at Cosumnes Oaks High School – Jalen Lampley scored two touchdowns and Brady Johnson added another score to stake the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to a 21-0 halftime lead against the Mustangs (3-3, 1-2) in the Delta League.
No. 12 Antelope 21, Roseville 10 in Antelope – The Titans (6-0, 3-0) spotted the Tigers (0-6, 0-3) a 10-0 lead before two Moses Paul touchdown runs and a 19-yard touchdown reception by Keith Brown in the Capital Valley Conference.
No. 13 Del Campo 48, Cosumnes Oaks 6 in Fair Oaks – Trevor Brouhns intercepted three passes, returning one for a 35-yard touchdown, to lead the Cougars (6-0, 3-0) over the Wolfpack (2-4, 2-1) in the Capital Valley Conference. Cosumnes Oaks closed to 14-6 with 9:34 to play in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Cole Brendle to Marque Collins. Cougars countered with a touchdown pass two minutes later.
Woodland 42, No. 14 River Valley 27 in Yuba City – Oscar Sanchez’ electrifying 67-yard touchdown burst gave the Wolves (5-1, 2-1) a 28-0 halftime lead. His 7-yard touchdown run with eight minutes to play provided some insurance against the Falcons (5-2, 1-1) in the Tri-County Conference.
No. 15 Grant 17, Pleasant Grove 3 at Sheldon – Eugene Williams rushed for two touchdowns and Sox Lee had a 33-yard field goal as the Pacers (3-3, 1-2) avoided a three-game losing streak in downing the Eagles (2-4, 0-3) in the Delta League.
Bishop Manogue-Nevada 40, No. 16 Capital Christian 13 in Rosemont – Peyton Dixon rushed for three touchdowns and Angelo Reviglio added two rushing touchdowns as the Miners (5-2) beat the Cougars (3-3) in a nonleague contest. Trey Jones’ 4-yard touchdown catch gave Capital Christian a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Lincoln 33, No. 19 Bear River 13 in Lincoln – Tommy Turner threw three touchdown passes and Seth Sampson caught a TD and rushed for a score to lead the Fighting Zebras (5-1, 1-0) over the Bruins (5-1, 0-1) in the Pioneer Valley League.
Yuba City 21, Rio Linda 20 in Yuba City – The Knights (4-3, 1-2) scored on a touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining but the Honkers (4-3, 2-1) stopped the two-point conversion attempt in the Tri-County Conference. Chase Pettengill, Major Niccum and Bryce Rogers scored touchdowns for Yuba City. Rogers’ 1-yard TD run, giving the Honkers a 21-7 lead with under a minute to play in the third quarter, was set up by a Patrick Boykin fumble recovery.
Woodland Christian 48, Valley Christian 22 in Woodland – Eric Wyatt’s 11-yard touchdown burst in the second quarter broke a 14-14 tie and started a 34-0 run for the Cardinals (5-1) against the Lions (0-5) in the Sacramento Metro Athletic League.
Rio Americano 13, El Camino 7 at El Camino – Jack Cartwright’s 7-yard touchdown run with about eight minutes to play proved the difference for the Raiders (5-1, 1-0) against the Eagles (3-3, 0-1) in the Capital Athletic League on Thursday. Maximus Davis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Davis in the second quarter for Rio Americano’s other score.
Woodcreek 54, Nevada Union 53 in Grass Valley – The Timberwolves (2-5, 1-2) completed an 11-yard touchdown pass on the final play to top the Miners (2-5, 0-3), who had moved ahead 53-48 on Isreal Gonzales’ 12-yard touchdown run with 1:01 to go in the Sierra Foothill League. Dawson Fay scored four touchdowns for Nevada Union.
Oakmont 57, Bella Vista 0 in Roseville – Seth Miller intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown, to lead a Vikings (4-2, 1-2) defense that dominated the Broncos (0-6, 0-3) in the Capital Valley Conference.
Natomas 12, Mesa Verde 7 in Natomas – Adrian Torres threw third-quarter touchdown passes to Damani Richardson and Tyler King to rally the Nighthawks (4-3, 1-1) over the Mavericks (1-5, 0-3) in the Golden Empire League.
Whitney 35, Ponderosa 8 in Rocklin – Robert Jones passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and two scores in leading the Wildcats (3-3, 2-1) over the Bruins (2-4, 1-2) in the Capital Valley Conference. Justin Kraft had 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns and linebacker Michael Hirsch had 14 tackles – four for losses – and two sacks.
Vista del Lago 25, Casa Roble 6 in Orangevale – Grant Patterson threw 56 and 17-yard touchdown passes to Brendan Pugh, Dominik Norris rushed for a 4-yard touchdown and Cade Bader booted a 35-yard field goal as the Eagles (3-3, 1-0) topped the Rams (2-4, 0-1) in the Capital Athletic League.
El Dorado 31, Rosemont 29 in Placerville – Steven Fox rushed for a 4-yard touchdown then ran for the winning two-point conversion with three minutes to play to lead the Cougars (4-2, 1-0) over the Wolverines (2-4, 0-1) in the Sierra Valley Conference. Rosemont missed a field-goal attempt with under a minute to play.
