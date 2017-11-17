Del Campo Cougars 49, Sacramento High Dragons 48

Del Campo Cougars Trevor Brouhns (9) pulls in a touchdown pass behind Sacramento High Dragons Anthony Bradley (1) in the first half.
Jose Luis Villegas
Del Campo Cougars Devahn Metoyer (3) deflects a pass intended for Sacramento High Dragons Mychal Williams (8) in the second quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
The home team Cougars take the field before Del Campo hosted Sacramento High in the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoff second-round game in Carmichael on November 16, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
Del Campo Cougars Levi Markey (24) runs four yards for a touchdown to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Del Campo Cougars Levi Markey (24) looks for running room in the first quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento High Dragons Derek Shelton (C) (12) drops back to pass in the first quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Del Campo Cougars Trevor Brouhns (9) intercepts a ball intended for Sacramento High Dragons Anthony Bradley (1) in the first quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas
Sacramento High Dragons Juwan Tanner (7) pulls in a catch over a Cougar defender for a first down in the first quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas