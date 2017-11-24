Live coverage: Sac-Joaquin Section football semifinals, Nov. 24

Keep up with all of Friday night’s high school football playoff action with this live blog. We’ll provide scores, photos, video and game updates from reporters, including The Bee’s Joe Davidson, and spectators across the Sacramento region. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
Jesuit’s Farr goes from ‘low point’ to versatile leader; plus games to watch, schedule
‘Leaving a legacy’: How three small-town teams from foothills reached section finals
Thrillers, upsets, routs cause big shifts in The Bee’s high school football rankings
Comments