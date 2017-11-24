Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal: Granite Bay vs. Del Campo

Del Campo's Levi Markey (24) runs for a first down against Granite Bay's Jaylen Latson (21).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's Marshaun Hunter (4) makes a first down run as he's stopped by Granite Bay's Zach Grable (7) and Jaylen Latson (21).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Granite Bay's quarterback Jade Foddrill (10) is sacked by Del Campo's Ernie Miranda (42).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Granite Bay's Matt Barron (80) makes a 23 yard catch against Del Campo's Amair Williams (15) for a first down.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's Tyler Dimino (C) (2) reacts to a sack by Granite Bay.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's Devahn Metoyer (3) returns the ball against Granite Bay.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Granite Bay's quarterback Jade Foddrill (10) looks to make a pass against Del Campo.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
After a fumble Del Campo's David Joseph (13) returns the ball near the end zone before his team scored the first touchdown against Granite Bay.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's Diego Peaches (8) and teammate David Joseph (13) warm up before the game.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's Tyler Dimino (C) (2) warms up.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's Jacob Rhea (C) (73) warms up with teammates before their game against Granite Bay on Friday.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's David Joseph (13) returns to the locker with his teammates after warm ups.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Campo's outside linebacker Jeffrey Dent (23) and teammates return to the locker before game against Granite Bay.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Granite Bay's Jack Powers (5) in the locker room.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Granite Bay's Jack Powers (5) and teammate Granite Bay's Jace Foddrill (24) in locker room before game against Del Campo.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Granite Bay's Matt Solone (88) applies face paint before the game.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Granite Bay's Zach Grable (7) waits for the game to start against Del Campo.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com