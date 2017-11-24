Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal: Folsom 27, Jesuit 14

Folsom Bulldogs Joe Ngata (10) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Tanner Ward (22) fights for the pass intended for Jesuit Marauders Josh Farr (10) during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Richard Cornelius (21) intercepts the ball intended for Jesuit Marauders Evan Panson (12) during the fourth quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Cj Hutton (3) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Cj Hutton (3) defends a pass intended for Jesuit Marauders Josh Farr (10) during the fourth quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Kaiden Bennett (1) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Hank Harvego (14) is tackled by the defense during the third quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Hank Harvego (14) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Folsom Bulldogs Parker Clayton (8) during the third quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Demario Keyes (23) defends a pass intended for Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (14) during the third quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Joe Ngata (10) misses a pass intended for him in the endazone during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Kaiden Bennett (1) dives for a touchdown to lead 20-7 after the point after attempt was good during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Tanner Ward (22) knocks a pass away intended for Jesuit Marauders Evan Panson (12) during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs CJ Hutton (3) defends a pass intended for Jesuit Marauders Josh Farr (10) during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Kaiden Bennett (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Jackson Canaan (28) tackles Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) as he runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Josh Farr (10) defends a completed pass.
Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Connor Mcintee (82) sacks Folsom Bulldogs Kaiden Bennett (1) during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Cj Hutton (3) intercepts the ball intended for Jesuit Marauders Evan Panson (12) during the second quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Hank Harvego (14) passes the ball during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Parker Clayton (8) drops a a pass during the second quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Maxwell Sackett (44) tackles Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (14) during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Elijah Swonger (34) almost intercepts a pass intended for Jesuit Marauders Connor Mcintee (82) during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Kaiden Bennett (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Brandon Rupchock (5) runs with the ball during the first quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Hank Harvego (14) passes the ball during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Elijah Swonger (34) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Folsom Bulldogs Tanner Ward (22) during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) runs for a touchdown to lead 13-7 after the missed point after attempt during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Parker Clayton (8) catches the ball during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Kaiden Bennett (1) passes the ball during the first quarter.
Folsom’s Daniyel Ngata (4) fends off Jesuit’s Maxwell Sackett with a stiff arm in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Friday.
Jesuit Marauders Hank Harvego (14) is sacked by Folsom Bulldogs Dylan Jorge (20) during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (14) celebrates with Folsom Bulldogs Daniyel Ngata (4) after his catch and run for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (14) catches the ball for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (14) catches the ball for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Evan Panson (12) catches the ball for a touchdown to lead 7-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter.
Jesuit Marauders Josh Farr (10) warms up alone before the game.
The Jesuit Marauders warm up before the game as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Jesuit Marauders in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I third round playoff game, Friday Nov 24, 2017. photo by Brian Baer
Folsom Bulldogs head coach Kris Richardson, talks to his team before the game as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Jesuit Marauders in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I third round playoff game, Friday Nov 24, 2017. photo by Brian Baer
Folsom Bulldogs head coach Kris Richardson, talks to his team before the game as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Jesuit Marauders in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I third round playoff game, Friday Nov 24, 2017. photo by Brian Baer
The Jesuit Marauders get ready inside the locker room.
The Jesuit Marauders come on to the field before the game.
The Jesuit Marauders get fired up on the field before the game as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Jesuit Marauders in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I third round playoff game, Friday Nov 24, 2017. photo by Brian Baer
The Jesuit Marauders get fired up on the field before the game as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Jesuit Marauders in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I third round playoff game, Friday Nov 24, 2017. photo by Brian Baer
The Jesuit Marauders get fired up on the field before the game as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Jesuit Marauders in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I third round playoff game, Friday Nov 24, 2017. photo by Brian Baer
Folsom Bulldogs Richard Cornelius (21) puts on face paint as he gets ready inside the locker room.
Folsom Bulldogs Joe Ngata (10) jokes around as he gets ready in the locker room.
Folsom Bulldogs Caleb Freeland (50) gets ready inside the locker room.
Folsom Bulldogs CJ Hutton (3) stretches before the game.
Folsom Bulldogs Elijhah Badger (14) waits to come on to the field before the game.
Jesuit Marauders Donovon Horst (40) and Jesuit Marauders Joseph Marchant (76) get ready inside the locker room.
Jesuit Marauders head coach Marlon Blanton, walks the field before the game as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Jesuit Marauders in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I third round playoff game, Friday Nov 24, 2017. photo by Brian Baer
Folsom Bulldogs Joe Ngata (10) is stretched out on the field before the game.
The Folsom Bulldogs come on to the field before the game.
The Folsom Bulldogs come on to the field before the game.
