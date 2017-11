Sac-Joaquin Section football semifinals and finals: Schedule, results

High School

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Division I

No. 1 Folsom 27, No. 4 Jesuit 14

No. 3 St. Mary’s 38, No. 2 Oak Ridge 31

Division II

No. 1 Granite Bay 9, No. 4 Del Campo 7

No. 7 Del Oro 23, No. 3 Central Catholic 12

Division III

No. 1 Oakdale 63, No. 4 Patterson 27

No. 2 Manteca 43, No. 3 Christian Brothers 38

FINALS

Saturday

Division IV

No. 3 Center vs. No. 1 Placer at Cosumnes Oaks High School, late

Division V

No. 6 Bear River 30, No. 5 Colfax 27

Division VI

No. 6 Hilmar vs. No. 4 Modesto Christian at Lincoln High School-Stockton, late

Division VII

No. 1 Rio Vista 56, No. 2 Ripon Christian 28

Friday, Dec. 1

Division III

No. 1 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Manteca, at Lincoln-Stockton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Division I

No. 1 Folsom vs. No. 3 St. Mary’s, Hughes Stadium, 1 p.m.

Division II

No. 1 Granite Bay vs. No. 7 Del Oro, Hughes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.