Granite Bay 22, Del Oro 0 in Division II Sac-Joaquin Section title game

The Granite Bay Grizzlies celebrate their 22-0 victory over the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles wait to take the field outside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Granite Bay Grizzlies wait to leave the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Granite Bay Grizzlies' head coach Jef Evans, directs his team onto the field before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles' head coach Jeff Walters, leads his team on to the field before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Granite Bay Grizzlies pray in the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Granite Bay Grizzlies greet the marching band before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Granite Bay Grizzlies come on the to the field before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Del Oro Golden Eagles wait to take field inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles' head coach Jeff Walters, talks to his team inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Del Oro Golden Eagles' pray inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Granite Bay Grizzlies listen to the national Anthem before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Granite Bay Grizzlies’ Jade Foddrill (10) passes the ball during the first quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Granite Bay Grizzlies offense celebrates Granite Bay Grizzlies' Evan Tattersall (6), touchdown run as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. The Granite Bay Grizzlies won the game 22-0.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Granite Bay Grizzlies' head coach Jef Evans, gets dunked after the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. The Granite Bay Grizzlies won the game 22-0.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Jade Foddrill (10), passes the ball during the third quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. The Granite Bay Grizzlies won the game 22-0.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
The Granite Bay Grizzlies get ready inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles' Conor Kheeley (5), puts on his helmet before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Granite Bay Grizzlies’ Evan Tattersall (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles' Dawson Hurst (2), runs with the ball during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles' Dawson Hurst (2), defends a pass intended for Granite Bay Grizzlies' Ryan Smith (85), during the first quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies host the Del Oro Golden Eagles in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee