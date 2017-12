Friday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 8, 2017

1:04 Moving in out of the cold Pause

1:32 49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end

1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

0:35 Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

1:00 Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

0:33 Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

2:11 See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know