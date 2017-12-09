High School Sports

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 9, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

December 09, 2017 10:20 PM

UPDATED December 09, 2017 10:21 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oakland Legends Classic

GRANT 65, FREMONT 31

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Grant

16

16

14

19

65

Fremont

7

10

5

9

31

G–Bohannon 2, Mcgee 13, Hampton 11, Richardson 11, Bennet 4, Jones 6, Brown 5, Ford 3, Haynes 2, Lattimore 8. F–Nails 2, Merrill 4, Wilson 3, Marv. Wooley 7, Mark. Wooley 3, Hantow 6, Wilson 4, Mallory 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shootout at Laney College

MCCLATCHY 55, CAMPOLINDO 45

Campolindo

9

12

15

9

45

McClatchy

12

18

12

13

55

C–Mcguire 13, Van dyke 15, Brown 2, Thomas 9, Meyer 6. M–Turney 15, Garcia 2, Felix 11, Beatty 3, Lowery 6, Waki 2, Hall 10, Fermil 6.

Stockton Tournament

WEST CAMPUS 58, LINCOLN (STOCKTON) 40

West Campus

16

15

16

11

58

Lincoln

6

13

8

13

40

WC–Jefferson 8, Rones 18, Myers 2, Edinburgh 2, N. Johnson 19, S. Johnson 6, Cox 4. L–Low 7, Johnson 2, McMiller 13, Garces 14, Cabuena 4.

Roseville Elite Showcase

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 65, INDERKUM 58

Christian Brothers

19

20

11

15

65

Inderkum

21

20

9

8

58

CB–Juniel 21, Brown 17, Shine 14, Sims 6, Miller 5, Sunada 2. I–N. Dillard 31, Richards 10, Benoit, 9, Autry 6, Hedrick 2 .

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

    You voted for these football players as preps of the week during the 2017 high school season. Joe Davidson broke down their performances. Take a look.

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017
'Runs like thunder:' Four prep football games to keep an eye on heading into playoffs 2:11

'Runs like thunder:' Four prep football games to keep an eye on heading into playoffs
Watch high school football player with cerebral palsy score 80-yard touchdown 1:04

Watch high school football player with cerebral palsy score 80-yard touchdown

View More Video