Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 9, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakland Legends Classic
GRANT 65, FREMONT 31
Grant
16
16
14
19
—
65
Fremont
7
10
5
9
—
31
G–Bohannon 2, Mcgee 13, Hampton 11, Richardson 11, Bennet 4, Jones 6, Brown 5, Ford 3, Haynes 2, Lattimore 8. F–Nails 2, Merrill 4, Wilson 3, Marv. Wooley 7, Mark. Wooley 3, Hantow 6, Wilson 4, Mallory 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shootout at Laney College
MCCLATCHY 55, CAMPOLINDO 45
Campolindo
9
12
15
9
—
45
McClatchy
12
18
12
13
—
55
C–Mcguire 13, Van dyke 15, Brown 2, Thomas 9, Meyer 6. M–Turney 15, Garcia 2, Felix 11, Beatty 3, Lowery 6, Waki 2, Hall 10, Fermil 6.
Stockton Tournament
WEST CAMPUS 58, LINCOLN (STOCKTON) 40
West Campus
16
15
16
11
—
58
Lincoln
6
13
8
13
—
40
WC–Jefferson 8, Rones 18, Myers 2, Edinburgh 2, N. Johnson 19, S. Johnson 6, Cox 4. L–Low 7, Johnson 2, McMiller 13, Garces 14, Cabuena 4.
Roseville Elite Showcase
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 65, INDERKUM 58
Christian Brothers
19
20
11
15
—
65
Inderkum
21
20
9
8
—
58
CB–Juniel 21, Brown 17, Shine 14, Sims 6, Miller 5, Sunada 2. I–N. Dillard 31, Richards 10, Benoit, 9, Autry 6, Hedrick 2 .
