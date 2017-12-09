‘We didn’t give up’: Granite Bay fights, but falls to Pittsburg in NorCal final

Granite Bay Grizzlies' Drew Sanderson (37), runs with the ball during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Brian Baer
Brian Baer/Special to The Bee
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Caden McKillop (19), apples face paint in the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Caden McKillop (19), apples face paint in the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Jack Powers (5), puts on his gloves as he gets ready inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' head coach Jeff Evans, puts a poster in the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Brennan Holt (22), gets ready inside the locker room with teammates before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies get ready inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies pray in the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies leave the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies marching band plays for the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team before the game as they host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies marching band plays for the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team before the game as they host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies warm up on the field before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies come on the to the field before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Jack Powers (5), and Granite Bay Grizzlies' Evan Tattersall (6), get ready inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Blake Peterson (2), attempts to catch the ball during the first quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Pittsburg Pirates Jalen Mitchell (2), is tackled by Granite Bay Grizzlies' Nolan Stabbert (33), during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Ryan Fina (23), defends as Pittsburg Pirates Willie Harts III (3), catches the ball for a touchdown to lead 17-0 after the point after attempt was good during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Jarad Harper (25), runs with the ball during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Matt Barron (80), catches the ball and runs during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies come on the to the field before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies come out of the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' head coach Jeff Evans, puts together the flag inside the locker room before the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Jade Foddrill (10), passes the ball during the first quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Pittsburg Pirates Justin Sanders (5), defends a pass intended for Granite Bay Grizzlies' Ryan Smith (85), during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Blake Peterson (2), runs with the ball during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Pittsburg Pirates Elijah Roberts (19), tackles Granite Bay Grizzlies' Ryan Smith (85), during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Evan Tattersall (6), is helped off the field after he was injured during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
Pittsburg Pirates Elijah Roberts (19), defends a pass intended for Granite Bay Grizzlies' Matt Barron (80), during the second quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.
The Granite Bay Grizzlies leave the field after the the game as they fall 37-14 to the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Granite Bay Grizzlies' Will Craig (74), sits on the sidelines near the end of the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team fall 37-14 to the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Granite Bay Grizzly's Will Craig (74), hugs Joseph Young (77), on the sidelines near the end of the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team fall 37-14 to the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Pittsburg Pirates A'Jae Boyd (15), defends a pass intended for Granite Bay Grizzly's Ryan Smith (85), during the fourth quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Saturday Dec 16th at 4:00.
Granite Bay Grizzly's Ryan Smith (85), attempts to make a catch during the third quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Saturday Dec 16th at 4:00.
Granite Bay Grizzly's Matthew Fowler (35), blocks a punt in the end zone which they recover for a touchdown to trail 23-7 during the fourth quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Saturday Dec 16th at 4:00.
Granite Bay Grizzly's Evan Tattersall (6), sits injured on the sidelines near the end of the game as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team fall 37-14 to the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Pittsburg Pirates Willie Harts III (3), defends as Granite Bay Grizzly's Ryan Smith (85), catches the ball for a touchdown to trail 24-14 during the third quarter as the Granite Bay Grizzlies varsity football team host the Pittsburg Pirates football team in the CIF NorCal Division I-A title game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. The winner of this game will face the CIF SoCal winner in the State Championship game at Sacramento State, Saturday Dec 16th at 4:00.
