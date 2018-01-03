High School Sports

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 3, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

January 03, 2018 10:38 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delta League

JESUIT 95, PLEASANT GROVE 61

Pleasant Grove (5-8, 0-1)

14

17

13

17

61

Jesuit (8-2, 1-0)

31

22

20

22

95

PG–Huddleston 19, Rosemond 6, Ijaz 2, Huber 8, Davis 2, Morgan 8, Mikulin 9, Nocon 7. J–Silva 7, Virga 13, Jones 8, Simpson 20, Similai 2, Wall 4, Rutherford 10, Sienkiewicz 6, Malaney 2, Miller 2, King 21.

Delta League

FRANKLIN 63, GRANT 54

Grant (9-2, 0-1)

8

15

20

11

54

Franklin (10-4, 1-0)

14

19

12

18

63

G–Bohannon 1, Mcgee 8, Hampton 4, Richardson 11, Jones 8, Pitts Jr. 2, Pruitt 20. F–Eastacio 10, Valdry 26, Tactacam 9, Sim 9, Roberts 7, Iyawe 2.

Delta League

SHELDON 90, MONTEREY TRAIL 40

Monterey Trail (6-6, 0-1)

15

4

11

10

40

Sheldon (8-3, 1-0)

27

22

26

15

90

MT–Larrier 12, Robinson 7, Lister 2, Adams 2, Smith 2, Dabandan 2, Crump 11, Fitzgerald 2. S–Currie 20, Johnson 8, Xavion Brown 2, Xavier Brown 7, Millsaps 8, Baylor 1, Nguyen 10, K. Williams 12, Jayme 4, Newsom 8, J. Williams 2, Yaqubi 3, Agebsar 5.

Golden Empire League

WEST CAMPUS 64, LINDHURST 30

Linhurst (5-8, 0-1)

5

11

7

7

30

West Campus (9-4, 1-0)

26

11

20

7

64

L–Zorrila 2, Pasillas 4, Arias 5, massey 16, Yang 1, Mederos 2, Pena 2. WC–Ibarra 11, Taylor 4, Gilmer 4, O’neil 13, Simms 4, Karren 14, Jang 7, Marshall 4, Kankiewicz 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Golden Empire League

WEST CAMPUS 65, LINDHURST 7

Lindhurst (0-12, 0-1)

4

1

2

0

7

West Campus (7-7, 1-0)

24

21

10

10

65

L–English 6, D. Martin 1. WC–Jefferson 10, Myers 10, Terrell 2, S. Johnson 8, Colchico 4, Edinburgh 11, N. Johnson 15, Cox 5.

Tri-County Conference League

INDERKUM 61, PIONEER 21

Pioneer (7-3, 0-1)

7

4

6

4

21

Inderkum (7-8, 0-1)

18

16

24

3

61

P–Coronado 1, Clark 2, Zarate 11, Madueno 7. I–Autry 9, Jackson 3, Nao. Dillard 8, Richards 11, Benoit 7, Nal. Dillard 23.

