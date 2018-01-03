Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 3, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delta League
JESUIT 95, PLEASANT GROVE 61
Pleasant Grove (5-8, 0-1)
14
17
13
17
—
61
Jesuit (8-2, 1-0)
31
22
20
22
—
95
PG–Huddleston 19, Rosemond 6, Ijaz 2, Huber 8, Davis 2, Morgan 8, Mikulin 9, Nocon 7. J–Silva 7, Virga 13, Jones 8, Simpson 20, Similai 2, Wall 4, Rutherford 10, Sienkiewicz 6, Malaney 2, Miller 2, King 21.
Delta League
FRANKLIN 63, GRANT 54
Grant (9-2, 0-1)
8
15
20
11
—
54
Franklin (10-4, 1-0)
14
19
12
18
—
63
G–Bohannon 1, Mcgee 8, Hampton 4, Richardson 11, Jones 8, Pitts Jr. 2, Pruitt 20. F–Eastacio 10, Valdry 26, Tactacam 9, Sim 9, Roberts 7, Iyawe 2.
Delta League
SHELDON 90, MONTEREY TRAIL 40
Monterey Trail (6-6, 0-1)
15
4
11
10
—
40
Sheldon (8-3, 1-0)
27
22
26
15
—
90
MT–Larrier 12, Robinson 7, Lister 2, Adams 2, Smith 2, Dabandan 2, Crump 11, Fitzgerald 2. S–Currie 20, Johnson 8, Xavion Brown 2, Xavier Brown 7, Millsaps 8, Baylor 1, Nguyen 10, K. Williams 12, Jayme 4, Newsom 8, J. Williams 2, Yaqubi 3, Agebsar 5.
Golden Empire League
WEST CAMPUS 64, LINDHURST 30
Linhurst (5-8, 0-1)
5
11
7
7
—
30
West Campus (9-4, 1-0)
26
11
20
7
—
64
L–Zorrila 2, Pasillas 4, Arias 5, massey 16, Yang 1, Mederos 2, Pena 2. WC–Ibarra 11, Taylor 4, Gilmer 4, O’neil 13, Simms 4, Karren 14, Jang 7, Marshall 4, Kankiewicz 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Golden Empire League
WEST CAMPUS 65, LINDHURST 7
Lindhurst (0-12, 0-1)
4
1
2
0
—
7
West Campus (7-7, 1-0)
24
21
10
10
—
65
L–English 6, D. Martin 1. WC–Jefferson 10, Myers 10, Terrell 2, S. Johnson 8, Colchico 4, Edinburgh 11, N. Johnson 15, Cox 5.
Tri-County Conference League
INDERKUM 61, PIONEER 21
Pioneer (7-3, 0-1)
7
4
6
4
—
21
Inderkum (7-8, 0-1)
18
16
24
3
—
61
P–Coronado 1, Clark 2, Zarate 11, Madueno 7. I–Autry 9, Jackson 3, Nao. Dillard 8, Richards 11, Benoit 7, Nal. Dillard 23.
