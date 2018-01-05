Friday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 5, 2018.

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delta League
MONTEREY TRAIL 65, PLEASANT GROVE 58
Pleasant Grove (5-9, 0-2)
11
12
17
18
—
58
Monterey Trail (7-6, 1-1)
17
16
18
14
—
65
Top scorers: P – Nocon 15, Huddleston 11. M – Robinson 22, Larrier 10.
PLACER 65 VISTA DEL LAGO 47
Vista del Lago
11
16
8
12
—
47
Placer
13
17
20
15
—
65
VDL–McPeak 2, Guia 2, Ignacio 22, Lee 10, Menon 6, Herbers 2, Rexford 3. P–Huntsberry 20, Perlow 2, Schreeve 7, Walsh 16, Birchell 2, Yamzon 4, Richardson 11, Stuck 2, Baroni 1.
Delta League
GRANT 75, ELK GROVE 58
Elk Grove (6-7, 0-2)
10
8
15
25
—
58
Grant (10-2, 1-1)
11
17
19
28
—
75
EG–Coughlan 2, Ha 19, Villanueva 4, Khan 11, Kuennen 5, Thurman 13, James 4. G–Bohhanon 5, Mcgee 12, Hampton 8, Richardson 11, Colvin 2, Silas 2, Jones 6, Brown 4, Ford 2, Pitts Jr. 6, Pruitt 15, Lattimore 2.
Capital Valley Conference
ROSEVILLE 94, CONSUMNES OAKS 92 (2 OT)
Consumnes Oaks (7-5, 0-1)
19
21
18
14
10
10
—
92
Roseville (11-3, 1-0)
19
17
22
14
10
12
—
94
CO–Milton 32, Garner-Benton 18, Hartman 19, Hailassie 12, Woods 1, Roberts 6, Irving 4. R–Solich 6, Goddell 3, Graves 12, Cirrincione 26, Giorgie 33, Richardson 12, Hammond 2.
Delta League
JESUIT 87, DAVIS 66
Davis (10-5, 1-1)
12
20
17
17
—
66
Jesuit (9-2, 2-0)
13
19
26
29
—
87
D–Yee 1, Hessl 10, Schouten 9, Vaewsorn 10, Siegler 3, Taylor 4, Tilmatine 2, C. Taylor 19, Prussel 2, Schouten 1, Asta 5. J–Silva 6, J. Virga 18, Jones 5, Simpson 8, N. Virga 2, Similai 6, Wall 8, Sienkiewicz 4, Daly 2, King 28.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tri-County Conference League
INDERKUM, 77 YUBA CITY 34
Yuba City (5-11, 0-2)
13
13
5
3
—
34
Inderkum (8-8, 2-0)
21
20
19
17
—
77
Y–Pena 6, Blades 1, Richebacher 8, Virk 10, Barboza 9. I–Autry 5, Jackson 7, N. Dillard 3, Richards 15, Benoit 6, Paul 3, Hendricks 2, N. Dillard 34.
Delta League
FRANKLIN 51, SHELDON 40
Sheldon (5-8, 0-2)
12
11
8
9
—
40
Franklin (9-3, 2-0)
13
12
12
14
—
51
S–Almazon 6, Hufana 3, Goss 8, Higgins 7, Mambuay 12, Dodd 4. F–Litt 2, Clark 13, Erfe 4, Sy 4, Barton 12, Ogunsuyi 8, Nguyen 8.
Capital Valley Conference
WHITNEY 76, DEL CAMPO 50
Whitney (5-9, 0-1)
22
15
18
21
—
76
Del Campo (9-5, 1-0)
16
13
8
13
—
50
W–Uriarte 3, Mirza 2, Cherry 2, Maz. Mcfarlane 1, Drikas 4, Mak. McFarlane 14, McCarrick 21, Lewis 18, Brustman 11. DC–Allen 7, Hubbard 4, Pruitt 2, Coleman 13, Lasalle-Wilson 2, Mason 2, Murphy 2, O’Neill 7, Lathe 11
Capital Valley Conference
ANTELOPE 88, BELLA VISTA 29
Antelope (9-2, 1-0)
22
27
24
15
—
88
Bella Vista (6-7, 1-0)
9
9
0
11
—
29
A–Angelina Jordan 2, Angel Jordan 5, Sands 17, Goodwin 12, Lesane 12, Harriel 16, Spann 17, Lewis 5, Hostler-Pacheco 2. BV–Van Orman 2, Moore 4, Chacko 2, Thomas 2, Javed 1, Wakefield 2, Hilland 16.
Capital Valley Conference
COSUMNES OAKS 49, ROSEVILLE 39
Roseville (10-4, 0-1)
8
7
7
17
—
39
Consumes Oaks (12-1, 1-0),
19
7
13
10
—
49
R–M Amos 9, Mccurry 8, L Amos 7, Bowen-Seay 6, Sanders 5, Loughran 4. CO–Coleman 11, Rosette 7, Jones 6, Bray 6, Hess 6, Butts 6, McCrae 3, Fox 3.
Central Valley California League
WOODLAND CHRISTIAN 52, SACRAMENTO WALDORF 41
Woodland Christian (14-2, 2-0)
13
11
12
16
—
52
Sacramento Waldorf (8-2, 0-2)
13
15
12
1
—
41
WC–Shade 23, Jamie 14, Coulter 6, Pascoe 4, Agnello 4, Stephens 1. SW–King 14, Long 13, Winfield 12, Keefer 2
