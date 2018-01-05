High School Sports

Friday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 5, 2018.

Bee Sports Staff

January 05, 2018 10:54 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delta League

MONTEREY TRAIL 65, PLEASANT GROVE 58

Pleasant Grove (5-9, 0-2)

11

12

17

18

58

Monterey Trail (7-6, 1-1)

17

16

18

14

65

Top scorers: P – Nocon 15, Huddleston 11. M – Robinson 22, Larrier 10.

PLACER 65 VISTA DEL LAGO 47

Vista del Lago

11

16

8

12

47

Placer

13

17

20

15

65

VDL–McPeak 2, Guia 2, Ignacio 22, Lee 10, Menon 6, Herbers 2, Rexford 3. P–Huntsberry 20, Perlow 2, Schreeve 7, Walsh 16, Birchell 2, Yamzon 4, Richardson 11, Stuck 2, Baroni 1.

Delta League

GRANT 75, ELK GROVE 58

Elk Grove (6-7, 0-2)

10

8

15

25

58

Grant (10-2, 1-1)

11

17

19

28

75

EG–Coughlan 2, Ha 19, Villanueva 4, Khan 11, Kuennen 5, Thurman 13, James 4. G–Bohhanon 5, Mcgee 12, Hampton 8, Richardson 11, Colvin 2, Silas 2, Jones 6, Brown 4, Ford 2, Pitts Jr. 6, Pruitt 15, Lattimore 2.

Capital Valley Conference

ROSEVILLE 94, CONSUMNES OAKS 92 (2 OT)

Consumnes Oaks (7-5, 0-1)

19

21

18

14

10

10

92

Roseville (11-3, 1-0)

19

17

22

14

10

12

94

CO–Milton 32, Garner-Benton 18, Hartman 19, Hailassie 12, Woods 1, Roberts 6, Irving 4. R–Solich 6, Goddell 3, Graves 12, Cirrincione 26, Giorgie 33, Richardson 12, Hammond 2.

Delta League

JESUIT 87, DAVIS 66

Davis (10-5, 1-1)

12

20

17

17

66

Jesuit (9-2, 2-0)

13

19

26

29

87

D–Yee 1, Hessl 10, Schouten 9, Vaewsorn 10, Siegler 3, Taylor 4, Tilmatine 2, C. Taylor 19, Prussel 2, Schouten 1, Asta 5. J–Silva 6, J. Virga 18, Jones 5, Simpson 8, N. Virga 2, Similai 6, Wall 8, Sienkiewicz 4, Daly 2, King 28.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-County Conference League

INDERKUM, 77 YUBA CITY 34

Yuba City (5-11, 0-2)

13

13

5

3

34

Inderkum (8-8, 2-0)

21

20

19

17

77

Y–Pena 6, Blades 1, Richebacher 8, Virk 10, Barboza 9. I–Autry 5, Jackson 7, N. Dillard 3, Richards 15, Benoit 6, Paul 3, Hendricks 2, N. Dillard 34.

Delta League

FRANKLIN 51, SHELDON 40

Sheldon (5-8, 0-2)

12

11

8

9

40

Franklin (9-3, 2-0)

13

12

12

14

51

S–Almazon 6, Hufana 3, Goss 8, Higgins 7, Mambuay 12, Dodd 4. F–Litt 2, Clark 13, Erfe 4, Sy 4, Barton 12, Ogunsuyi 8, Nguyen 8.

Capital Valley Conference

WHITNEY 76, DEL CAMPO 50

Whitney (5-9, 0-1)

22

15

18

21

76

Del Campo (9-5, 1-0)

16

13

8

13

50

W–Uriarte 3, Mirza 2, Cherry 2, Maz. Mcfarlane 1, Drikas 4, Mak. McFarlane 14, McCarrick 21, Lewis 18, Brustman 11. DC–Allen 7, Hubbard 4, Pruitt 2, Coleman 13, Lasalle-Wilson 2, Mason 2, Murphy 2, O’Neill 7, Lathe 11

Capital Valley Conference

ANTELOPE 88, BELLA VISTA 29

Antelope (9-2, 1-0)

22

27

24

15

88

Bella Vista (6-7, 1-0)

9

9

0

11

29

A–Angelina Jordan 2, Angel Jordan 5, Sands 17, Goodwin 12, Lesane 12, Harriel 16, Spann 17, Lewis 5, Hostler-Pacheco 2. BV–Van Orman 2, Moore 4, Chacko 2, Thomas 2, Javed 1, Wakefield 2, Hilland 16.

Capital Valley Conference

COSUMNES OAKS 49, ROSEVILLE 39

Roseville (10-4, 0-1)

8

7

7

17

39

Consumes Oaks (12-1, 1-0),

19

7

13

10

49

R–M Amos 9, Mccurry 8, L Amos 7, Bowen-Seay 6, Sanders 5, Loughran 4. CO–Coleman 11, Rosette 7, Jones 6, Bray 6, Hess 6, Butts 6, McCrae 3, Fox 3.

Central Valley California League

WOODLAND CHRISTIAN 52, SACRAMENTO WALDORF 41

Woodland Christian (14-2, 2-0)

13

11

12

16

52

Sacramento Waldorf (8-2, 0-2)

13

15

12

1

41

WC–Shade 23, Jamie 14, Coulter 6, Pascoe 4, Agnello 4, Stephens 1. SW–King 14, Long 13, Winfield 12, Keefer 2

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

