High School Sports

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 6, 2018.

Bee Sports Staff

January 06, 2018 10:08 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRACY 59, MONTEREY TRAIL 56

Monterey Trail

15

9

14

18

56

Tracy

21

5

17

16

59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Top Scorers: MT–Fitzgerald 21, Crump 15. T–Jimenez 13, Hawthorne 11,

JESUIT 81, EL CERRITO 71

El Cerrito

19

22

15

15

71

Jesuit

27

17

14

23

81

EC–Langford 17, Smith 21, Miller 15, Dixon 6, Jones 4, Albert 3, Smith 3, Acosta 2. J–Silva 6, Jake Virga 10, Simpson 7, Similai 8, Wall 10, Rutherford 6, Miller 5, King 29

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

    The Folsom High Bulldogs football team is keeping it in the family with brothers Joe and Daniyel Ngata making up part of the powerhouse team.

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata 1:19

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata
'The best moment of my life': What football means to Placer's Andrew Garza 0:52

'The best moment of my life': What football means to Placer's Andrew Garza
Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son 0:49

Mother of slain football star thinks Sacramento program could have saved her son

View More Video