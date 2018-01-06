Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 6, 2018.

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
TRACY 59, MONTEREY TRAIL 56
Monterey Trail
15
9
14
18
—
56
Tracy
21
5
17
16
—
59
Top Scorers: MT–Fitzgerald 21, Crump 15. T–Jimenez 13, Hawthorne 11,
JESUIT 81, EL CERRITO 71
El Cerrito
19
22
15
15
—
71
Jesuit
27
17
14
23
—
81
EC–Langford 17, Smith 21, Miller 15, Dixon 6, Jones 4, Albert 3, Smith 3, Acosta 2. J–Silva 6, Jake Virga 10, Simpson 7, Similai 8, Wall 10, Rutherford 6, Miller 5, King 29
