NorCal Open semifinal: Sheldon 64, Folsom 56

Folsom Bulldogs Jayce McCain (5) dribbles between Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Currie (0) and forward Ronald Agebsar (24) in the first quarter as Sheldon played Folsom in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Currie (0) is called for blocking as Folsom Bulldog Isaiah Jones (1) drives to the basket in the second quarter as Sheldon played Folsom in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Folsom Bulldog Mason Forbes pulls down a rebound in front of Sheldon Huskies center Chris Wriedt (23) in the second quarter as Sheldon played Folsom in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies guard Xavion Brown (2) blocks the shot of Folsom Bulldog Deshawn Lynch (42) as the Huskies beat Folsom 64-56 in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Folsom Bulldog Mason Forbes talks with teammate Jalen Scott as Folsom loses to Sheldon in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies guard Xavion Brown (2) celebrates with teammates Dale Currie (0), Xavier Brown (3) and Justin Nguyen (11) after dunking a ball to end the third quarter, giving the Huskies a 49-47 lead Sheldon beat the Folsom Bulldogs in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Folsom Bulldog Deshawn Lynch walks off the court after the Huskies beat Folsom 64-56 in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies head coach Joey Rollins instructs his club as the Huskies beat Folsom 64-56 in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies guard Xavion Brown (2) dunks a ball to end the third quarter, giving the Huskies a 49-47 lead. Sheldon beat the Folsom Bulldogs in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies forward Ronald Agebsar (24) drives past Folsom Bulldog Mason Forbes (25) in the third quarter as the Huskies beat Folsom 64-56 in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies guard Xavion Brown (2) reacts after dunking a ball to end the third quarter, giving the Huskies a 49-47 lead. Sheldon beat the Folsom Bulldogs in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Folsom Bulldog Mason Forbes (25) blocks the shot of Sheldon Huskies forward Ronald Agebsar (24) in the fourth quarter as the Huskies cruised to a 64-56 victory in the boys NorCal Open semifinal, at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Currie (0) and center Chris Wriedt (23) celebrate following the Huskies' 64-56 victory as Sheldon beats Folsom in the boys NorCal Open semifinal at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
