D-III NorCal girls championship: West Campus Warriors 59, Clovis Cougars 54

West Campus Warriors Simone Johnson (20) goes for the loose ball during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The West Campus Warriors bench cheers late in the fourth quarter before their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) grabs the defensive rebound during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) and Clovis Cougars Taylor Correa (21) go for the loose ball during the fourth quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) and Clovis Cougars Kelsey Delgado (24) fight for the loose ball during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors head coach John Langston talks to his team during a time out in the fourth quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) shoots the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors head coach John Langston hold up the championship trophy after their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Tajae Kellogg (15) and West Campus Warriors Gabby Rones (5) react to their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) shoots the ball during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) shoots the ball during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) drives to the basket during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The West Campus Warriors react to their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Simone Johnson (20) drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) shoots the ball during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nesi Finau (33) holds the trophy as she joins her coach in teammates celebrating after their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Clovis Cougars Taylor Correa (21) defends was West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) shoots the ball during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) shoots the ball but is fouled during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Rashida Myers (11) and Clovis Cougars Taylor Correa (21) go for the rebound during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Gabby Rones (5) drives to the basket during the fourth quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Gabby Rones (5) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) shoots the ball during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The West Campus Warriors react to their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) drives to the basket during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nesi Finau (33) holds the trophy as she joins her coach in teammates celebrating after their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The West Campus Warriors celebrate their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Clovis Cougars Jasmine Heu (10) defends as West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) shoots the ball during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) drives to the basket during the first quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Clovis Cougars Taylor Correa (21) defends as West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) shoots the ball during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) drives to the basket during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Clovis Cougars Avery Evans (4) and West Campus Warriors Nia Johnson (24) go for the loose ball on the floor during the second quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Simone Johnson (20) goes for the loos ball between Clovis Cougars Avery Evans (4) and Jasmine Heu (10) during the third quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors Gabby Rones (5) drives to the basket between Clovis Cougars Jasmine Heu (10) and Taylor Correa (21) during the fourth quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
West Campus Warriors KJ Jefferson (3), Nesi Finau (33) and Alexis Terrell (22) celebrate after their 59-54 win over Clovis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee