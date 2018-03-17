CIF Northern California boys finals: Sheldon 61, Bishop O'Dowd 60

Sheldon guard Dom Johnson (1) loses the ball against Bishop O'Dowd guard Iniko McNeil (1).
Hector Amezcua
Sheldon guard Dom Johnson (1) goes in for a basket againstBishop O'Dowd guard Elijah Hardy (2).
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) is celebrated after hitting a buzzer beater in the third quarter against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon guard Dale Currie (0) makes a pass as he drives to the basket againstBishop O'Dowd forward Raymond Hawkins (30).
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) gets a hug from teammate Sheldon guard Dale Currie (0) after hitting a three point basket against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon guard Dom Johnson (1) goes to they basket against Bishop O'Dowd forward Raymond Hawkins (30).
Sheldon stands for a photo as they celebrate with their championship plaque after wining 61-60 against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon guard Dale Currie (0) passes the ball as he's defended by Bishop O'Dowd guard Elijah Hardy (2).
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) celebrates a turnover by Bishop O'Dowd in the final seconds.
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) celebrates after he scored a basket and was fouled by Bishop O'Dowd guard Ross Williams (10).
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) scores in the final seconds against Bishop O'Dowd guard Ross Williams (10).
Sheldon forward Ronald Agebsar (24) fouls Bishop O'Dowd guard Naseem Gaskin (5).
Sheldon guard Dale Currie (0) takes the steal against Bishop O'Dowd guard Naseem Gaskin (5).
Sheldon guard Dale Currie (0) celebrates a three point basket against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon guard Dom Johnson (1) takes the rebound against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon guard Dale Currie (0) takes the steal against Bishop O'Dowd guard Elijah Hardy (2).
Sheldon head coach Joey Rollings talks with guard Kaito Williams (12) during their game against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon forward Ronald Agebsar (24) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Bishop O'Dowd guard Ross Williams (10).
Bishop O'Dowd guard Elijah Hardy (2) celebrates a basket and foul against Sheldon as Sheldon guard Kaito Williams (12) looks on.
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) drives to the basket as he's defended by Bishop O'Dowd guard Ross Williams (10).
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) loses the ball against Bishop O'Dowd guard Iniko McNeil (1).
Sheldon guard Kaito Williams (12) drives to the basket against Bishop O'Dowd guard Elijah Hardy (2).
Sheldon head coach Joey Rollings calls out a play as his team seals the 61-60 victory against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon players celebrate as they lead against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon guard Kaito Williams (12) and guard Dale Currie (0) celebrate their team's 61-60 victory against Bishop O'Dowd.
Sheldon guard Justin Nguyen (11) leads teammates in celebration after they won 61-60 against Bishop O'Dowd.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com