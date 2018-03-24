High School Sports

CIF State Basketball Championships results & schedule for March 24, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

March 24, 2018 10:14 PM

At Golden 1 Center

BOYS

Saturday

Open Division

Sierra Canyon 75, Sheldon 62

Division III

Pleasant Valley 70, Notre Dame 65

Division V

Santa Clarita Christian 78, Argonaut 66

GIRLS

Saturday

Open Division

Windward 58, Pinewood 47

Division II

Redondo Union 57, Pleasant Valley 42

Division V

Sierra Pacific 52, Lowell 26

