CIF State Basketball Championships results & schedule for March 24, 2018

At Golden 1 Center
BOYS
Saturday
Open Division
Sierra Canyon 75, Sheldon 62
Division III
Pleasant Valley 70, Notre Dame 65
Division V
Santa Clarita Christian 78, Argonaut 66
GIRLS
Saturday
Open Division
Windward 58, Pinewood 47
Division II
Redondo Union 57, Pleasant Valley 42
Division V
Sierra Pacific 52, Lowell 26
