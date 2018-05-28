Sac-Joaquin Section baseball championship results for Monday, May 28, 2018

CIF SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Double elimination for all divisions
DIVISION I
Monday’s results
Game 1: No. 7 Vacaville 11, No. 6 Davis Sr. 4
Game 2: No. 7 Vacaville 7, No. 6 Davis Sr. 6, Vacaville wins championship
DIVISION II
Monday’s results
Game 1: No. 11 Del Oro 4, No. 1 Del Campo 3
Game 2: No. 1 Del Campo 5, No. 11 Del Oro 2, Del Campo wins championship
DIVISION III
Monday’s result
No. 6 Beyer 3, No. 1 Christian Brothers 2, Beyer wins championship
DIVISION IV
Monday’s results
Game 1: No. 5 Capital Christian 10, No. 1 El Dorado 2
Game 2: No. 5 Capital Christian 19, No. 1 El Dorado 6, Capital Christian wins championship
DIVISION V
Monday’s result
No. 3 Colfax 4, No. 4 Argonaut 2, Colfax wins championship
DIVISION VI
Monday’s results
Game 1: No. 2 Bradshaw Christian 16, No. 4 Ripon Christian 5
Game 2: No. 4 Ripon Christian 8, No. 2 Bradshaw Christian 7, Ripon Christian wins championship
DIVISION VII
Monday’s results
Game 1: No. 3 Big Valley Christian 6, No. 2 Alpha Charter 1
Game 2: No. 2 Alpha Charter 9, No. 3 Big Valley Christian 5, Alpha Charter wins championship
Game 1
BIG VALLEY CHRISTIAN 6, ALPHA CHARTER 1
Big Valley Christian
102
000
3
—
6
3
1
Alpha Charter
000
001
0
—
1
5
2
BVC – Thompson, Nickerson (7) and Franks. AC – Dunlap, Hinkle (6), Belton (7) and J. Helm.
WP – Thompson. LP – Dunlap.
BVC – Alavezos 1x2, 3B; Meyer 1x3, 2B and Brown 1x3. AC – Hinkle 1x3, 2B; Comstock 1x3, 2B and J. Gutierrez 2x2.
Game 2
ALPHA CHARTER 9, BIG VALLEY CHRISTIAN 5
Big Valley Christian
110
002
1
—
5
7
1
Alpha Charter
212
220
-
—
9
12
5
BVC – Meyer, Brown (6) and Franks, McDonald (7). AC – Hardaman, Hinkle (6), Belton (7) and J. Kelm.
WP – Hardaman. LP – Meyer.
BVC – Meyer 1-4, 2B; Thompson 2x3; Grabowski 2x4 and Franks 1x4.
