Sac-Joaquin Section baseball championship results for Monday, May 28, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

May 28, 2018 10:53 PM

CIF SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Double elimination for all divisions

DIVISION I

Monday’s results

Game 1: No. 7 Vacaville 11, No. 6 Davis Sr. 4

Game 2: No. 7 Vacaville 7, No. 6 Davis Sr. 6, Vacaville wins championship

DIVISION II

Monday’s results

Game 1: No. 11 Del Oro 4, No. 1 Del Campo 3

Game 2: No. 1 Del Campo 5, No. 11 Del Oro 2, Del Campo wins championship

DIVISION III

Monday’s result

No. 6 Beyer 3, No. 1 Christian Brothers 2, Beyer wins championship

DIVISION IV

Monday’s results

Game 1: No. 5 Capital Christian 10, No. 1 El Dorado 2

Game 2: No. 5 Capital Christian 19, No. 1 El Dorado 6, Capital Christian wins championship

DIVISION V

Monday’s result

No. 3 Colfax 4, No. 4 Argonaut 2, Colfax wins championship

DIVISION VI

Monday’s results

Game 1: No. 2 Bradshaw Christian 16, No. 4 Ripon Christian 5

Game 2: No. 4 Ripon Christian 8, No. 2 Bradshaw Christian 7, Ripon Christian wins championship

DIVISION VII

Monday’s results

Game 1: No. 3 Big Valley Christian 6, No. 2 Alpha Charter 1

Game 2: No. 2 Alpha Charter 9, No. 3 Big Valley Christian 5, Alpha Charter wins championship

Game 1

BIG VALLEY CHRISTIAN 6, ALPHA CHARTER 1

Big Valley Christian

102

000

3

6

3

1

Alpha Charter

000

001

0

1

5

2

BVC – Thompson, Nickerson (7) and Franks. AC – Dunlap, Hinkle (6), Belton (7) and J. Helm.

WP – Thompson. LP – Dunlap.

BVC – Alavezos 1x2, 3B; Meyer 1x3, 2B and Brown 1x3. AC – Hinkle 1x3, 2B; Comstock 1x3, 2B and J. Gutierrez 2x2.

Game 2

ALPHA CHARTER 9, BIG VALLEY CHRISTIAN 5

Big Valley Christian

110

002

1

5

7

1

Alpha Charter

212

220

-

9

12

5

BVC – Meyer, Brown (6) and Franks, McDonald (7). AC – Hardaman, Hinkle (6), Belton (7) and J. Kelm.

WP – Hardaman. LP – Meyer.

BVC – Meyer 1-4, 2B; Thompson 2x3; Grabowski 2x4 and Franks 1x4.

