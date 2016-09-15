Sacramento-area high school football games to watch

High school football teams across the country have joined MaxPreps.com to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in a new program called “Touchdowns Against Cancer.”
“We all know someone who has been affected by this disease, and this is a way for all of us to come together and help in a great cause,” MaxPreps founder and president Andy Beal said from his Cameron Park office.
Coinciding with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, fans and followers can pledge donations for every touchdown scored by their favorite team through Oct. 1. The Sacramento region leads the nation with involved teams, Beal said.
For more information, go to Maxpreps.com.
No. 1 Folsom (3-0) vs. No. 13 Sacramento (1-1)
When: Friday at Folsom, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: Against the Dragons, Folsom seeks to extend its state-best regular-season winning streak to 48 games and its streak against Sac-Joaquin Section schools to 52. Folsom is led by quarterback Joe Curry, who already has passed for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns, six to Drake Stallworth, who’s also a standout in the secondary. After quarterback Caden Voges graduated, Sac High has used Derek Shelton (310 passing yards, one touchdown) and Isaiah Randall (242, two touchdowns). Both teams also have dangerous running backs, Sacramento with Tariq Hollandsworth (207 rushing yards, 6.5 yards per carry) and Folsom with Davin Simmons (255, 8.0) and Brandon Rupchock (110, 12.2).
No. 2 Del Oro (3-0) vs. Capital Christian (2-1)
When: Friday at Capital Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: Del Oro typically has scheduled tough opponents early in the season, which has helped the Golden Eagles reach eight section title games in the past 14 seasons – winning five championships – and three CIF Bowl games since 2011. But this is a new venture for Capital Christian, a small-school power looking to expand its portfolio. Jason Harper, the founder and director of the nationally acclaimed Character Combine was paramount in getting this game scheduled. Del Oro is led by quarterback Stone Smartt (185.7 yards per game), running back Cam Davis (74.7, 6.2 average) ) and wide receiver Mason Hurst (135.7), who also is a playmaker on defense and a return man on special teams. Capital Christian, under first-year coach Ron Gerringer, is led by quarterback Jacob Norville (246 yards per game) and running back D’Marcus Ross (179 yards per game, 14.9 per carry). Capital is coming off a 17-7 loss to Central Coast Section power Aptos, a game in which Ross (ankle) did not play.
No. 19 Cosumnes Oaks (2-0) vs. St. Mary’s (3-0)
When: Friday in Stockton, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: Of all the good teams coach Tony Franks has had with the Rams of Stockton, this could be his best. St. Mary’s is ranked No. 9 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports after beating Bay Area power Serra of San Mateo 63-35, North Bay playoff regular Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa 49-32 and four-time defending smaller-school state champion Central Catholic 49-0. Jake Dunniway threw six touchdown passes against Central Catholic and has passed for 899 yards and 12 touchdowns without an interception. Dusty Frampton is averaging 178.3 rushing yards and has nine touchdowns. This is a tall task for the Cosumnes Oaks defense that has beaten River Valley 28-0 and Pleasant Grove 7-0,. The Eagles lost to Folsom 55-0 last week.
Bear River (1-1) vs. Marysville (2-1)
When: Friday in Grass Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: After losing to Orland 23-18, Bear River rolled past Union Mine 40-0 in its quest to return to a section final for the third consecutive season. Marysville beat Las Plumas 43-6 and Wheatland 49-0 before falling 35-13 to Sutter, the best Division III or smaller team in the Northern Section. Quarterback Chase Tarr has passed for two touchdowns and run for four for the visiting Indians, whose defense must deal with one of the best running backs in Northern California – Austin Baze, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior who had a 90-yard touchdown burst earlier in the season.
Mira Loma (1-2) vs. San Juan (0-2)
When: Friday at San Juan, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: This game between struggling programs may not resonate with fans, but it sure matters to the players on both sidelines. Mira Loma on Sept. 2 snapped a 31-game losing streak with a 40-0 win over Encina behind quarterback Dillon Hughes and wide receivers Porschauy Caldwell and Dorin Matveev. The Matadors last won a league championship in 1995 behind coach Terry Stark, now at Inderkum, and have produced just three winning seasons since 1984. San Juan hasn’t won a league championship since the late Dick Pierucci was the coach in 1958. First-year coaches Greg Roeszler and Tony Trosin lead the Spartans.
