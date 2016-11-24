Joe Davidson

November 24, 2016 6:41 PM

Sac-Joaquin Section football semis expected to be fights to finish

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

Breaking down Friday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and II semifinal games, all with 7 p.m. kickoffs:

Folsom (11-1) vs. Elk Grove (11-1)

Division: I

Outlook: Folsom has won four successive section championships and owns an 18-game winning streak in the section playoffs, a large-school record. That run includes title-game wins over Elk Grove in 2012 and 2015. Pressuring the quarterbacks will be key, as Folsom’s Joe Curry (3,096 passing yards, 46 touchdowns) and Elk Grove’s Jayden Machado (2,143, 35) have had monstrous seasons.

Oak Ridge (10-2) at St. Mary’s-Stockton (11-1)

Division: I

Outlook: The host Rams could have their finest team and they’ve had some great ones. St. Mary’s is balanced with Jake Dunniway (2,884 passing yards, 36 touchdowns) and Dusty Frampton (1,442 rushing yards, 29 scores). Oak Ridge has surged with multidimensional star quarterback Marco Baldacchino (19 passing touchdowns, 17 rushing) and running back Michael Pittman (970 yards, 12 scores).

Antelope (12-0) at Del Oro (10-2)

Division: II

Outlook: If defending champion Del Oro can somehow keep Antelope running back Elijah Dotson from hitting his average of 180.8 rushing yards, then anything goes. But containing Dotson would be a first, as he’s rushed for 2,170 yards and 25 scores, including last week’s effort to beat Grant 29-28 when he went for a season-best 287 yards and three scores. Del Oro is balanced and experienced with Stone Smartt (2,247 passing yards, 21 touchdowns) and backs Dalton Gee (937 yards, 15 scores) and Cam Davis (777, 11). The offensive and defensive line play will be key as those are strengths for both programs.

Related content

Joe Davidson

Comments

 

Videos

East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

View more video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Sports Videos