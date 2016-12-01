Del Oro coach spreads wealth, and football, among running backs

The sign of a team united, coaches will tell you, is when teammates are quick to compliment each other.
Especially when they play the same position.
At Del Oro High School, coach Casey Taylor has two talented running backs, Camrion Davis and Dalton Gee, and he’ll continue to feed them the ball when he’s not unleashing versatile quarterback Stone Smartt in the pursuit of another championship.
Defending champion and second seed Del Oro (11-2) has shared the wealth with its balanced offense entering the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game against eighth-seeded Inderkum (11-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Sacramento State. Gee has rushed for 1,061 yards (8.6 per carry) and 16 touchdowns. Davis has gone for 838 (7.2 per carry) with 11 TDs.
With Gee slowed by injuries, Davis carried the load in last season’s playoffs, rushing for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 16-13 win over previously unbeaten Camarillo for the CIF State Division II-AA title.
“When Dalton or Camrion scores, the other guy is always the first to pat him on the back,” Taylor said. “In previous years, we did a lot of the 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust thing. Stone Smartt has helped us change our offense, and we’ve got two great backs. There were times years ago we’d have a guy carry 53 times in a game and I wondered if Child Protective Services would come for me. Now we share the load.”
Fast Folsom – It isn’t just the offensive line and quarterback play that has Folsom, seeded first in Division I, in line for another section title. The Bulldogs have some of the most explosive skill players in the state, and the plan is to get them in open space and let them take off.
Folsom (12-1) plays equally fast St. Mary’s (12-1), seeded second, for the championship on Saturday at Sac State at 6 p.m.
Joe Curry has 50 touchdown passes, 18 to Drake Stallworth, who averages a team-best 21.5 yards a catch. Curry has found Eric Davis for nine scores. Jack Sa has pulled in seven touchdown passes and Joe Ngata and Brad Jenner six each.
“I’ve got great teammates,” Curry said.
QB on the run – Tyler Vander Waal surprised even himself when the Chrsitian Brothers quarterback took off for a 65-yard touchdown run to help beat American Canyon 29-0 last Friday, launching the third-seeded Falcons (11-2) into the Division III title game against top-seeded Oakdale (11-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln High in Stockton.
“I’ve got even more respect for running backs now,” Vander Waal said with a laugh. “I was so winded. I got to the sideline and said, ‘I need water!’ ”
Section tickets – The section office urges fans attending any of the section championship games to purchase tickets at https://prepmo.com/p/sjs/
“We had huge lines last year, 800 to 1,000 people just to buy tickets,” Section assistant commissioner Ryan Tos said. “Get a ticket online, and you have exclusive, quick entry into the stadiums.”
