December 8, 2016 8:00 AM

Live coverage: Del Oro, East Nicolaus and others play for NorCal FB crowns

Follow Saturday night’s NorCal high school football championship action through The Sacramento Bee’s live blog beginning at 7 p.m. The Bee’s Joe Davidson leads a coverage team that features reporters from several publications across the north state. Featured games are Del Oro vs. Bakersfield and East Nicolaus vs. McClymonds. Other games: Division 2-A – Serra vs. Sanger; Division 3-A – Sutter vs Oakdale; Division 4-A – Milpitas vs. Pleasant Valley; Division 5-A – East Nicolaus vs McClymonds; and Division 6-A – Brooksidde Christian vs. St. Patrick.

Kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

