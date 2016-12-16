Watch Del Oro football team run drills that helped lead them to championship game

There is a motto that practice makes perfect.
Though Del Oro High School football is hardly perfect, an impossibility in this sport, the Golden Eagles have perfected the art of crisp, efficient drills in its quest to repeat as CIF State champions.
The Bee attended Del Oro practice on Tuesday in Loomis and saw a common theme: Everyone was busy, an attention to detail.
- Precise passing routes on one end of the film with coach Casey Taylor working with quarterbacks Stone Smartt and Josh Gazzaniga.
- Ball-security drills at another station where coaches tried to slap or jar the ball out of the hands of skill players. The result? Del Oro has not fumbled away the ball all season.
- Linemen drills under the tutelage of position coach Dan Gazzaniga.
The root of the Golden Eagles’ success has been in the trenches. The team takes that concept into the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against San Clemente.
CIF state championship
Sacramento State
Saturday: 4 p.m.
Del Oro (13-2) vs. San Clemente (12-3)
