Joe Davidson

December 16, 2016 12:25 PM

Watch Del Oro football team run drills that helped lead them to championship game

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

There is a motto that practice makes perfect.

Though Del Oro High School football is hardly perfect, an impossibility in this sport, the Golden Eagles have perfected the art of crisp, efficient drills in its quest to repeat as CIF State champions.

The Bee attended Del Oro practice on Tuesday in Loomis and saw a common theme: Everyone was busy, an attention to detail.

  • Precise passing routes on one end of the film with coach Casey Taylor working with quarterbacks Stone Smartt and Josh Gazzaniga.

Watch Del Oro football players hone skills on passing drills

Del Oro quarterbacks Stone Smartt and Josh Gazzaniga hone their craft daily to keep sharp. Del Oro seeks a CIF State Championship repeat on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, against San Clemente.

Joe Davidson The Sacramento Bee
 

  • Ball-security drills at another station where coaches tried to slap or jar the ball out of the hands of skill players. The result? Del Oro has not fumbled away the ball all season.

Watch, listen to defending champion Del Oro run football drills - key to their success this year

Here's an inside peek at ball-security running drills at Del Oro High School. The Golden Eagles have not fumbled this season. They seek a CIF State Championship repeat at Sacramento State against San Clemente on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Joe Davidson talk

Joe Davidson The Sacramento Bee
 

  • Linemen drills under the tutelage of position coach Dan Gazzaniga.

Del Oro linemen put the work in ahead of CIF state championship

The root of the Del Oro football success this season is the offensive line. Here is position coach Dan Gazzaniga working with guards, tackles and centers.

Joe Davidson The Sacramento Bee
 

The root of the Golden Eagles’ success has been in the trenches. The team takes that concept into the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against San Clemente.

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

Del Oro High School football competes for a CIF State championship on Saturday at Sacramento State. The catalyst is quarterback Stone Smartt, a 4.0 student who also talks here about who the best athlete in the family is.

Joe Davidson The Sacramento Bee

Camrion Davis, Del Oro football player and scholar

The Del Oro football team includes running back and scholars, including a Camrion Davis, a senior with a 4.09 grade-point average. He aspires to be a lawyer.

Joe Davidson The Sacramento Bee
 

 

RELATED STORIES:

Del Oro gears up for a CIF State championship repeat, a team united

Reaction to allegations that Golden Eagles are not an honorable champion

Del Oro looks to repeat as state football champions

Del Oro beats storied Bakersfield for NorCal Regional title (with photo gallery)

Del Oro’s top player embraces the pain for gain motto

Del Oro tops Inderkum to win fifth section championship of the decade (with photo gallery)

Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD

CIF state championship

Sacramento State

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Del Oro (13-2) vs. San Clemente (12-3)

Related content

Joe Davidson

Comments

 

Videos

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

View more video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Sports Videos