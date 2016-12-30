Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson recognized for prep sports stories

Sacramento Bee staff writer Joe Davidson is the first member of the media to receive three California Prep Sports Media Association writing awards in a single year, Mitch Stephens, association president, announced.
The awards were for stories published between May 1, 2015, and April 30, 2016.
Davidson’s coverage of the shooting death of Grant High School football player Jaulon Clavo and the aftermath earned the CSPMA award for best news story. Davidson was recognized for the Nov. 14 story, “Grieving at Grant for player death is felt by high school football community, near and far” as well as for the breaking story on the shooting and follow-up stories. The association cited “gripping details, exhaustive reporting on the tragic passing of a young person” and “great context.”
Davidson’s Dec. 18, 2015, story on the state championship game in which the Del Oro High School football team won the CIF Division II-AA title was selected at the best game story. The association praised the story for a “great descriptive lede, lively quotes and important facts,” and for presenting the “big picture.”
Davidson also was recognized in the “feature story” category for his Dec. 16, 2015, story “Small Town, big dreams: East Nicolaus football puts farming community on the map,” profiling the East Nicolaus High School football program and the Sutter County community in the run-up to the CIF State Division VI-AA championship game. The association commended the story for presenting a “fantastic slice of life, superb reporting” and “lively writing about small-town football team’s quest for a state title.”
The California Prep Sports Media Association is a nonprofit organization, approved by the California Interscholastic Federation. The association gives annual awards for outstanding work in reporting and photography.
