Joe Davidson

January 5, 2017 6:44 PM

Carmazzi’s best season at Christian Brothers will be his last

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

In his third season at his alma mater, Dan Carmazzi enjoyed one of his most rewarding seasons in his 50 years in the sport as a player or coach. Ironically, it also will be his last, as he told his returning players this week he will retire as coach.

Carmazzi said the decision to step away from coaching was to spend more time with his wife of 42 years, Gloria, and to see more of their nine grandchildren.

“I loved coaching and I’ve been so lucky, and I thought I’d do it forever,” Carmazzi said. “But it’s time. We want to enjoy our kids and grandchildren.”

Christian Brothers started the season 0-2, then won 11 consecutive games to reach its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship game in 30 seasons.

Carmazzi said his return to his alma mater rejuvenated him, and he credited assistant coaches and players for their efforts in a memorable 2016 season. Carmazzi ends his career with 258 victories, third all-time in regional history behind Mike Alberghini of Grant (270 and counting) and retired Max Miller (264). Carmazzi coached Jesuit football from 1981 to 2013, winning 230 games and two section championships.

Joe Davidson

Related content

Joe Davidson

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

View more video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Sports Videos