Carmazzi’s best season at Christian Brothers will be his last

In his third season at his alma mater, Dan Carmazzi enjoyed one of his most rewarding seasons in his 50 years in the sport as a player or coach. Ironically, it also will be his last, as he told his returning players this week he will retire as coach.
Carmazzi said the decision to step away from coaching was to spend more time with his wife of 42 years, Gloria, and to see more of their nine grandchildren.
“I loved coaching and I’ve been so lucky, and I thought I’d do it forever,” Carmazzi said. “But it’s time. We want to enjoy our kids and grandchildren.”
Christian Brothers started the season 0-2, then won 11 consecutive games to reach its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship game in 30 seasons.
Carmazzi said his return to his alma mater rejuvenated him, and he credited assistant coaches and players for their efforts in a memorable 2016 season. Carmazzi ends his career with 258 victories, third all-time in regional history behind Mike Alberghini of Grant (270 and counting) and retired Max Miller (264). Carmazzi coached Jesuit football from 1981 to 2013, winning 230 games and two section championships.
Joe Davidson
Comments