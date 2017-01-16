Boys, girls basketball coaches reach victory milestones

They coach for the kids, their schools and communities, but they draw the spotlight for personal milestones.
Four area high school basketball coaches have reached notable career victory totals this season, and all seek many more.
St. Francis girls coach Vic Pitton recorded his 300th victory with the Troubadours after earning The Sacramento Bee’s Coach of the Year honor last season for leading them to the CIF State Division I final. After beating Pleasant Grove 77-26 on Jan. 3, St. Francis’ players surrounded Pitton for a team photo, each holding up three fingers. Now in his 15th season with the program, Pitton has won eight league and three Sac-Joaquin Section championships.
Rob Richards earned his 300th boys win, most coming during his eight seasons at Antelope, with a 66-39 win over Bethel on Dec. 28 in the St. Hope Elite Hoop Classic. His Titans have won five league and two section championships and went 30-2 in 2011-12.
Michele Massari collected her 200th victory with the Sacramento girls Dec. 20 as the Dragons beat St. Francis 54-36 en route to the Nike Tournament of Champions title in Chandler, Ariz. St. Francis and Sac High, 3.1 miles apart, squared off 634 miles from home.
37.2 Scoring average of Pioneer’s Shanaijah Davison, who ranks second in the state
Massari is in her ninth season with the Dragons, who have won seven league and four section titles and made seven trips to the NorCal playoffs during her tenure.
Ron Gully earned his 200th win with the Christian Brothers girls, though it wasn’t easy with a brutal nonleague schedule and three key players nursing injuries. The Falcons beat River Valley 64-45 in the West Coast Jamboree in Castro Valley on Dec. 29 for No. 200. Gully, in his 11th season with Christian Brothers, has won five league and two section titles.
▪ There were no changes in The Bee’s top 10 in the boys basketball rankings, headed by No. 1 Sheldon, No. 2 Woodcreek, No. 3 Folsom, No. 4 Burbank and No. 5 Jesuit.
In Sierra Foothill League play, Woodcreek visits Folsom on Friday, when the intriguing matchup will be at center. Woodcreek’s 6-foot-11 Jordan Brown, who is averaging 27.0 points and 16.4 rebounds, will face Folsom’s fast-emerging 6-7 Mason Forbes, who is averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.
▪ The Sheldon Adidas Challenge is set for Saturday, with the host Huskies taking on 16-0 Vanden in the 9 p.m. nightcap. The other games: West Campus vs. Sacramento, 9 a.m.; Pleasant Grove vs. Oak Ridge, 10:30 a.m.; Kennedy vs. Tracy, noon; Whitney vs. El Cerrito, 1:30 p.m.; Del Oro vs. Edison-Fresno, 3 p.m.; Elliott Christian-Lodi vs. Benicia, 4:30 p.m.; Liberty vs. San Leandro, 6 p.m.; and Christian Brothers vs. St. Patrick/St. Vincent-Vallejo, 7:30 p.m.
31.3 Scoring average of Lutheran’s Josh Singh, who ranks first in the Sac-Joaquin Section
▪ Pioneer senior Shanaijah Davison is averaging 37.2 points, second best in the state. The 5-8 guard headed to New Mexico State on scholarship scored 46 points against Natomas, 44 against Dixon, 45 against Casa Roble, 47 against El Camino and 40 against Highlands. The Patriots are 7-7.
Davison, a four-year starter, averaged 27.2 points last season.
California’s leading scorer is Destiny Littleton of Bishop’s-La Jolla. The senior guard is averaging a national-best 50.2 points. She has accumulated big totals in routs for her 17-1 team, including 68 points in a 112-44 victory, 65 in a 97-28 win and 56 in an 89-39 victory. Littleton, bound for USC, became the state’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday with 3,838 points.
▪ Colfax center Caleigh McClenahan leads the section in rebounding with 15.0 a game.
▪ Lutheran-Elk Grove shooting guard Josh Singh tops the section in scoring with a 31.3-point average.
▪ Bee All-Metro football star Robert Holt of Monterey Trail leads the Mustangs in rebounding at 10.4 per game and is averaging 10.3 points.
Boys Basketball
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. Sheldon (1) 13-2
2. Woodcreek (2) 16-2
3. Folsom (3) 14-4
4. Burbank (4) 14-2
5. Jesuit (5) 10-6
6. Capital Christian (6) 8-7
7. Vista del Lago (7) 13-4
8. Placer (8) 16-2
9. Grant (9) 12-4
10. Christian Brothers (10) 9-6
11. Sacramento (12) 8-6
12. Kennedy (11) 9-6
13. Rio Linda (13) 16-2
14. Whitney (14) 13-3
15. Cosumnes Oaks (15) 12-4
16. Granite Bay (16) 11-7
17. Del Oro (17) 11-6
18. Franklin (18) 11-6
19. Roseville (–) 9-7
20. Yuba City (20) 11-8
Girls
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. McClatchy (1) 12-2
2. Sacramento (2) 9-6
3. Elk Grove (4) 14-3
4. Oak Ridge (3) 11-8
5. St. Francis (5) 9-7
6. West Campus (6) 11-3
7. Folsom (7) 15-3
8. Antelope (8) 9-5
9. Del Oro (9) 15-4
10. River City (10) 13-6
11. Rio Linda (12) 13-5
12. Roseville (13) 10-6
13. Capital Christian (14) 11-6
14. Foothill (15) 16-2
15. Woodcreek (16) 11-7
16. Whitney (18) 12-4
17. Franklin (–) 11-6
18. Monterey Trail (11) 12-2
19. Davis (19) 9-6
20. Bear River (–) 9-7
