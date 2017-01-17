Casey Taylor to leave Del Oro to coach football at Capital Christian

Calling the biggest decision of his coaching life, Casey Taylor is leaving Del Oro High to lead Capital Christian’s football team.
The accomplished coach is departing the Loomis school, where he became one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s successful football leaders, to take on the challenge of elevating a strong Capital Christian program.
Taylor, 46, went through a final walk through at Capital Christian over the weekend, later met with Del Oro principal Dan Gayaldo to tender his football resignation and signed on with Capital Christian.
Taylor in his 15 seasons at Del Oro guided 14 playoff teams and reached a section final nine times, winning five, including four this decade. The Golden Eagles made a CIF State Bowl title game four times this decade, winning the championship in 2015 and nearly repeating in 2016. He tearfully said goodbye to Del Oro players after a Tuesday morning school workout, including scores of underclassmen whom he helped mentor.
“The hard part was how to do this with both sides,” Taylor said. “It’s not an emotional decision to leave Del Oro. It’s a lifelong decision. I had a great team at Del Oro, and I respect the heck out of Dan Gayaldo and that school. I never planned to leave, and I would only think of leaving if there was a great job and the stars aligned just right. Capital Christian opened my eyes to a new vision, and I want to be involved in it. I’m a lifelong learner and I want to build something special.”
The foundation of success is already rooted at Capital Christian, which opened in 1977. In the late 1980s and into the ’90s, the school grew, but was still playing basketball games on a carpeted floor.
Capital Christian, under the direction of Pastor Rick Cole, opened a spacious new gym in the early 2000s and surrounded it with new buildings. From 1977 to 2010, the Cougars won 10 section championships, most coming in the smaller Northern Section. From 2010 to now, the school has won 26 section titles in girls and boys sports, all in the Sac-Joaquin Section, the second largest of the 10 in the state.
Capital Christian won section football titles in 2014 in D-VI and this past season in D-V. By fall 2018, Capital Christian expects to be realigned from the Division V Golden Empire League into a revamped Division III Capital Athletic League that will likely include football playoff regulars Christian Brothers, Del Campo, El Camino, Vista del Lago and perhaps Sacramento.
Capital has its highest enrollment at 456 now and wants to top out at 800. The school is in its second year of a new track and football field and is working on plans to construct an 8,000-square-foot performance center to include weight rooms.
Taylor, known for ambitious scheduling at Del Oro, said he will “take on area top-10 teams” at Capital Christian. Taylor will meet with the Capital Christian team this week and immediately begin supervising winter strength-and-conditioning workouts. He will remain a physical education teacher at Del Oro through this academic year and start full-time teaching and coaching duties at Capital Christian in the summer, including elective courses such as character and competition character sessions.
Taylor’s close friendship with Jason Harper also played a role in his decision to join Capital Christian. He and Harper have been pals since they were 9 years old, growing up in El Dorado Hills. Harper founded and runs Character Combine, which tours the country to offer seminars of character development for players and coaches. Harper is the chief strategic officer at Capital Christian, the school and the church.
“We think this is a phenomenal hire to get Casey,” said Harper, whose school tried to land Taylor five years ago. “He’s been defined by his efforts and the efforts of his players on and off the field. He’s a great builder.”
Taylor said he expects backlash. In 2009, a Placer County resident and a 1970s Del Oro player levied threats against Taylor, including promises of a sniper attack, for attempting to retire a jersey number. It got so bad that Taylor coached the section final flanked by sheriff’s deputies.
Taylor faced searing criticism by members of the Del Oro football community in 2011 for benching starters who violated team rules, though the Golden Eagles went on to win a section title. In 2015, scores of frustrated parents and/or boosters sent Taylor emails, text messages, voice mails and flooded fan message boards demanding Taylor’s removal after a 2-6 start. Del Oro responded by winning the CIF State title.
Taylor said he learned from the experiences, none of which buckled him, he said.
“I know some will want to throw rocks at me for leaving,” Taylor said. “But it’s time.”
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD
Comments