Tight ends lead way for area football players on national signing day

1:11 Dawson Weber, Pleasant Grove, on signing letter of intent with North Dakota State Pause

1:44 Alex Cook, Sheldon football, talks about signing national letter of intent with Washington

5:19 Div. I Section Playoffs: Bee experts predict the teams

1:11 Demonstrators assemble in downtown Sacramento, protesting Joseph Mann decision

0:44 Watch five years of Sierra snow from space

1:42 DirecTV workers strike over technician's termination

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

1:20 Mayor Steinberg intervenes in fight over Sacramento Republic brand