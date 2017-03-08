Nixon moved by support as he seeks to regain Elk Grove football post

1:54 DeMarcus Cousins' time in Sacramento: 7 seasons, 6 coaches, not enough wins Pause

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen