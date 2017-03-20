It’s truly ‘March Madness’ for Hughes family of Roseville

This time every year, Mark Hughes reaches for the hardware.
He’ll dust off the 1989 NCAA national championship ring, look at it with the admiration of a jeweler studying a rare stone, and slip it onto his finger. It’s a timeless treasure that never grows old.
Hughes was a co-captain for Michigan in 1989 when the Wolverines beat Seton Hall 80-79 for its first and only men’s basketball championship. These days, he’s enjoying another dose of March Madness. This one is tied to his son, Jackson Hughes, a steady senior guard for the top-ranked high school boys team in Northern California.
Jackson and his Woodcreek Timberwolves teammates will play nationally ranked Bishop Montgomery of Torrance for the CIF State Open Division championship on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
As much as Mark Hughes enjoys showing off his ring, he’s even more proud about the exploits and efforts of his son, though he’s sure to remain in the background and not overstep his place. Hughes is plenty busy in his basketball life otherwise. He is the director of player personnel for the New York Knicks, a gig that requires a lot of travel and talent evaluation. And, yes, he grades his son favorably.
“Oh, it’s been so much fun watching this team and to to see my son having so much fun,” Hughes said. “And he plays the game the right way. That’s something my dad told me: It’s a five-man game. Everyone has a role. Be a team guy.”
Jackson is all of those things, cheering for his teammates on the bench as hard as he plays when he’s on the court. His three-point play against Sheldon in the Northern California championship on Saturday at Santa Clara gave Woodcreek a 58-53 lead with 2:07 to play. And there was pop, dancing in the Leavey Center seats, his wife and one-time Michigan sweetheart, Ronna, joining in.
Hughes said he is more stressed as a fan than he was as a player or coach. He suited up for Michigan from 1985-89, a defensive-minded forward/center. He played nine seasons of pro ball, including stints in France and Italy. He coached in the CBA and had assistant NBA stints with the Magic (2002-04) and the Kings (2006-07). Hughes was a scout with the Knicks from 2007 to 2011 and has worked in the team’s front office since 2011.
“I’m extremely nervous watching Jackson,” Hughes said with a laugh. “When you play, the butterflies go away. As a coach, you have even less control, and as a parent you have zero control of what’s going on in the game.”
Jackson said he feels “very lucky and blessed to have a dad like this, who knows the game and cares.”
The Hughes family soaked in Michigan’s triumph of second-seeded Louisville on Sunday from their Roseville home. This came the day after the biggest moment of Jackson’s basketball life.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to win like this,” Jackson said Saturday night. He added that his father offers insight to the game: how important it is to approach big games, to remain poised, play with enthusiasm.
And the one-on-one duels between father and son? Quite lopsided. The 50-year-old Hughes still has plenty of game, according to Jackson, who said he’s no talent evaluator but knows a good big when sees one.
Hughes is 6-foot-10, and he towers over his 6-1 son.
“He beats me all the time,” Jackson said with wide-eyed emphasis. “And he doesn’t bully me with his size. He kills me with finesse and skill. I’ve beaten him once in my life. I’ll get him, though.”
Hughes isn’t so sure.
“Absolutely, I beat him,” Hughes said with a laugh. “I remind him all the time that I played a long time. But it will run out, and when it does, when I can’t shoot, I’ll have to just back him down and score. But not yet.”
Hughes has also offered Jackson insight on how to approach college. It is every kid’s dream to play Division I ball, but Jackson understands that there isn’t much demand for 6-1 off-guards in the D-I ranks. He has signed on to play at Menlo College, a small school in Atherton. And there’s a good message here. The right fit matters more than who plays on national television.
“I’m excited to go there,” said Jackson, who wants to study psychology and business. His father graduated with a degree in sociology from Michigan.
“Our conversations about college were: ‘What do you want to do as a player, and what do you want to study?’ ” Hughes said. “ ‘What is your goal as a player?’ When I went to Michigan, I hardly played as a freshman. Some don’t play until their senior years. There are a lot of great schools out there, small colleges. He said he wanted to play as a freshman. Menlo wanted him, and he likes to school. Go where you feel comfortable.
“And it’s not too far for us. I told him, ‘You know what, buddy? We still get to see you play.’ ”
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD
CIF Regional championships
NorCal Open Division boys
Woodcreek 66, Sheldon 57
SoCal Open Division boys
Bishop Montgomery 60, Mater Dei 53
NorCal Division I boys
James Logan 65, Palo Alto 61
SoCal Division I boys
Roosevelt 68, Centennial 65
NorCal Division II boys
Moreau Catholic 81, St. Francis 77
SoCal Division II boys
Esperanza 68, Pasadena 58
NorCal Division III boys
Mission 72, Vanden 68
SoCal Division III boys
Villa Park 78, Colony 67
NorCal Division IV boys
St. Patrick-Vincent 73, Palma 48
SoCal Division IV boys
Helilx 80, Immanuel 69
NorCal Division V boys
St. Francis 69, Elliot Christian 64
SoCal Division V boys
Rolling Hills Prep 60, Notre Dame 59
CIF Regional championships
NorCal Open Division girls
Archbishop Mitty 78, Cardinal Newman 54
SoCal Open Division girls
Clovis West 53, Long Beach Poly 44
NorCal Division I girls
McClatchy 46, Oak Ridge, 34
SoCal Division I girls
Winward 61, Ventura 43
NorCal Division II girls
Vanden 66, Miramonte 65
SoCal Division II girls
Mater Dei 50, Orangewood Academy 39
NorCal Division III girls
Campolindo 87, St. Mary’s 56
SoCal Division III girls
Rosary Academy 63, Serra 43
NorCal Division IV girls
West Campus 70, St. Joseph’s-Alameda 30
SoCal Division IV girls
Los Osos 52, Village Christian 43
NorCal Division V girls
Eastside College Prep 66, Woodside Priory 58
SoCal Division V girls
Rolling Hills Prep 68, Bellarmine-Jefferson 56
CIF State Championships
Friday’s games at Golden 1 Center
Division I boys
James Logan vs. Roosevelt, 8 p.m.
Division I girls
McClatchy vs. Winward, 6 p.m.
Division III boys
Mission vs. Villa Park, 4 p.m.
Division III girls
Campolindo vs. Rosary Academy, 2 p.m.
Division V boys
St. Francis vs. Rolling Hills Prep, noon
Division V girls
Eastside College Prep vs. Rolling Hills Prep, 10 a.m.
Saturday’s games at Golden 1 Center
Open Division boys
Woodcreek vs. Bishop Montgomery, 8 p.m.
Open Division girls
Archbishop Mitty vs. Clovis West, 6 p.m.
Division II boys
Moreau Catholic vs. Esperanza, 4 p.m.
Division II girls
Vanden vs. Mater Dei, 2 p.m.
Division IV boys
St. Patrick-Vincent vs. Helilx, noon
Division IV girls
West Campus vs. Los Osos, 10 a.m.
