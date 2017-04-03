Grant to join Sierra Foothill League, which could become NorCal’s best conference

The already formidable Sierra Foothill League will add more football muscle and tradition when the next Sac-Joaquin Section realignment cycle starts in August 2018.
Grant High School – riding a section-record 26-year playoff streak under section Hall of Fame coach Mike Alberghini, who has won seven section championships in guiding one of the storied programs in Northern California – will join the SFL for football only. The Pacers will join traditional powers Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Oak Ridge and Rocklin. Whitney, a successful program the last 10 years, will also join the SFL, making it perhaps the best football league in Northern California.
The reshuffling of the leagues happens every four years in this section, the second largest of the 10 in California. The proposal is expected to be approved at Wednesday’s Board of Managers meeting in Lodi.
Grant was the section’s first program to win a CIF football state title, doing so in 2008. Del Oro has been in four CIF Bowl games, winning it in 2015 and losing in the final moments in 2016. Folsom won state titles in 2010 and 2014 and Granite Bay in 2012. Rocklin reached the CIF finals in 2009.
But this is an unusual realignment move. All other Grant sports will realign from the Delta League to the Metropolitan Conference. This move is deemed a good fit for all parties by proposal committee members. The section relies on four proposal meetings attended by school administrators in an effort to place athletic programs into leagues based on scope of program, competitive equity, enrollment and geographical distances.
Grant football competed last decade in the Metro League and overwhelmed teams, sometimes winning as big as 89-0. The fear of players from opposing teams getting seriously hurt while fielding as few as 20 roster players was a concern in the recent realignment meetings.
“The Metro is a great fit for our other sports and football will be a great fit in the SFL,” said Carl Reed, Grant athletic director and assistant football coach. “It’s going to be incredible in football. Every game in the SFL will be a game of the week.
“And our gate receipts will be great at home because our financial viability is through our football program.”
Visit cifsjs.org for full realignment proposals.
Shaffer dies – Bob Shaffer, who coached Truckee High football to a 170-32 record and nine Nevada state championships from 1995-2013, was killed in a head-on automobile crash Saturday night outside of Sierraville.
According to the California Highway Patrol’s Quincy branch, Shaffer, 64, was hit by Sacramento’s David Slaughter, 54, when Slaughter’s vehicle veered into Shaffer’s oncoming lane. Shaffer’s wife, Lisa, and son Patrick, 22, suffered minor injuries. Slaughter suffered moderate injuries, the CHP said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
In 18 seasons at Truckee, Shaffer led the Wolverines to 18 playoff appearances, 14 league championships and 12 state title games. Truckee owned a 41-game winning streak from 2009-12, winning four successive state crowns.
Track and field – Eight area athletes or relay teams won first-place medals at the Stanford Invitational on Saturday and scores of others produced good marks in the season’s first big event.
Cathilyn McIntosh of Del Oro won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 11.49 seconds, the top mark in Northern California this season.
Mackenzie Fletcher of Ponderosa took the 400 hurdles in 62.73 with Elizabeth Hennessy of St. Francis second in (63.88). The Woodcreek 4x100 relay won in 48.48.
Oak Ridge twins Maddy and Elena Denner placed second and third, respectively, in the mile. Maddy clocked a 4:50.32 and Elena a 4:51.42.
Jordan Tillis led the Franklin sprinters, who won the 4x100 relay in 42.99, just ahead of Grant (43.06). Other Franklin anchor legs: Donovan Jordan, Aries Loeza and Joshua Trzcinski. The Franklin 4x400 was second in 3:22.76.
Tillis won the 400 in 48.12, the best mark in Northern California this season and second best in the state to the 48.09 by Zion Bowens of Long Beach Poly.
Xavier Weaver of Franklin was second in the 800 in 1:54.06. Michael Vernau of Davis won the 3,000 in 8:32.75, the state’s fastest by nearly eight seconds. He second in the mile in 4:15.47.
Jack Grimsman of Vista del Lago won the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches, and Lance Huber of Del Oro was first in the pole vault at 16-0.
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD
The Bee’s softball rankings
Records through Sunday, last week in parentheses
1. Sheldon (1) 9-1
2. Elk Grove (2) 10-2
3. Del Campo (4) 12-4
4. Del Oro (12) 10-3-1
5. Rocklin (5) 7-4-1
6. Casa Roble (7) 9-3
7. Yuba City (9) 8-2-1
8. River City (3) 6-1-1
9. Whitney (6) 9-3
10. Christian Brothers (8) 10-3-1
11. Vista del Lago (13) 7-4
12. Granite Bay (10) 9-5
13. Bella Vista (14) 7-4
14. Lincoln (15) 10-2
15. Pleasant Grove (17) 9-3
16. Oak Ridge (20) 7-4
17. Woodcreek (18) 7-5
18. St. Francis (19) 7-8
19. Pioneer (-) 8-4-1
20. Kennedy (-) 11-3
The Bee’s baseball rankings
Records through Sunday, last week in parentheses
1. Davis (1) 7-1
2. Elk Grove (3) 3-4
3. Oak Ridge (4) 3-3
4. Pleasant Grove (5) 7-1
5. Franklin (7) 4-4-1
6. Christian Brothers (13) 6-0
7. Vista del Lago (12) 6-1
8. Del Oro (11) 5-5
9. Granite Bay (2) 7-2-1
10. Sheldon (9) 6-2
11. Jesuit (6) 1-6
12. Woodcreek (8) 4-5
13. Capital Christian (10) 9-2
14. Roseville (-) 9-6
15. Del Campo (15) 8-6
16. River Valley (16) 8-3
17. Lincoln (18) 8-4
18. Folsom (-) 5-5
19. Oakmont (-) 6-5
20. Liberty Ranch (-) 10-2
