Danielle Henderson and the Sacramento Rush All-Stars live to compete

Here's how Sheldon High School beat Bellarmine 47-46 on Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Elk Grove campus. Guard Isaiah Duplechan hits a corner 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, and the second-seeded Huskies survived two potential game-winning attempts, including one at the buzzer, by the No. 7 Bells of San Jose. Those were the only points of the second half for Duplechan, whose twin brother, Elishja, had 15 points in a defensive slugfest against the Central Coast Section Open champions. Sheldon will host No. 6 Archbishop Mitty of San Jose on Tuesday. Mitty beat No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame of Alameda 67-61.