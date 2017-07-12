Danielle Henderson and the Sacramento Rush All-Stars live to compete

Danielle Henderson, the one-time Bee Softball Player of the Year and Cal slugging star, is part of the Sacramento Rush All-Stars that will play the USA National Team in a double header on Thursday at Raley Field. Henderson insists this is no charity "feel good thing."
Go, coach, go! Watch McClatchy High girls basketball coach's dance moves to motivate team

In this video clip, McClatchy High School girls basketball coach goes old school to motivate his powerhouse program, unleashing a hilarious sing-song bit on the eve of the CIF Northern California Regional playoffs. The Lions need five victories to be crowned as CIF State Division I champions for the second time in three seasons. They have four wins and head to Golden 1 Arena on Friday night, March 24, 2017, for the fifth-win effort, against Windward of Los Angeles at 6 p.m.

Watch the game-winning plays as Sheldon High tops Bellarmine in prep basketball playoffs

Here's how Sheldon High School beat Bellarmine 47-46 on Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Elk Grove campus. Guard Isaiah Duplechan hits a corner 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, and the second-seeded Huskies survived two potential game-winning attempts, including one at the buzzer, by the No. 7 Bells of San Jose. Those were the only points of the second half for Duplechan, whose twin brother, Elishja, had 15 points in a defensive slugfest against the Central Coast Section Open champions. Sheldon will host No. 6 Archbishop Mitty of San Jose on Tuesday. Mitty beat No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame of Alameda 67-61.

Watch Whitney Wildcats fans get loud for their championship team

The Whitney Wildcats have won 104 games over four high school basketball seasons, and the victory they craved the most came to life Friday night, March 3, 2017. The top-seeded Wildcats of Rocklin beat Beyer of Modesto 60-38 to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II boys championship at Pacific. And their fans went crazy!

Christian Brothers celebrate championship

Longtime Christian Brothers High School girls basketball coach Ron Gully expressed relief and pride for how his team overcame a 1-10 start and overcame injuries to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship.

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

Del Oro High School football competes for a CIF State championship on Saturday at Sacramento State. The catalyst is quarterback Stone Smartt, a 4.0 student who also talks here about who the best athlete in the family is.

East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.