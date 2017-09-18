More Videos

  'Fast, prolific, fun': Four of The Bee's ranked teams to watch

    Marco Baldacchino leads Oak Ridge as one of The Sacramento Bee's top 20 football teams. Here's a look at the Trojans and three others squads to watch.

Marco Baldacchino leads Oak Ridge as one of The Sacramento Bee's top 20 football teams. Here's a look at the Trojans and three others squads to watch. Video produced by Emily Zentner
Marco Baldacchino leads Oak Ridge as one of The Sacramento Bee's top 20 football teams. Here's a look at the Trojans and three others squads to watch. Video produced by Emily Zentner
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Byes helped keep The Bee's Top 20 football rankings calm. Now league play storm begins.

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

September 18, 2017 7:00 AM

Now the real fun starts.

It’s league season time with numerous teams completing four games. High school teams in California are allowed 11 weeks to play 10 regular-season games, so a bye week is not just for the college and NFL guys.

And bye weeks at this level are needed to rest, recover, recoup and prepare. The most fortunate programs expect to play four extra weeks, meaning a Sac-Joaquin Section championship game, and the elite programs expect to stretch seasons to 16 weeks, meaning a state title-game appearance. Too many contests? Not for those strong enough and willing enough to endure it all.

It was a relatively light week in The Bee rankings as the following had byes: No. 8 Grant, No. 9 Capital Christian, No. 11 Sheldon, No. 12 Jesuit, No. 13 Elk Grove, No. 14 Antelope and No. 18 Whitney.

The best game was as good as advertised, and it allowed Folsom to remain steady at No. 1, and it prompted Sacramento to inch up a spot to No. 6. How does that happen despite the Bulldogs beating the Dragons 28-19 Friday at Hughes Stadium? We factor in strength of opponent and results, and Sacramento was every bit as good as Folsom for much of the game.

What’s more, Rocklin dropped a spot to No. 7 after falling to Central Section powerhouse Clovis West 42-12, as the Thunder used reserves in the second half of the road rout to prepare for the Sierra Foothill League. The league races will sort out these rankings in quick order.

We are also introducing a Sac-Joaquin Section Top 20 rankings below the regional list for a deeper look at how strong the area is.

Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD, on Instagram: JoeDavidsonMedia

The Bee’s Top 20

(With last week’s ranking in parentheses.)

1. Folsom (1) 4-0

The Bulldogs have impressive wins over Coeur d’Alene of Idaho, then No. 2-ranked Jesuit, Modesto Bee No. 1 Oakdale and Sacramento. Folsom sizzled in all except the Sac win, so there’s more work to be done as Sierra Foothill League plays looms.

2. Granite Bay (2) 4-0

The Grizzlies won four games last season and sputtered in the playoffs – and the bounce-back tour continues at top rival Del Oro in prime SFL showdown.

3. Oak Ridge (3) 4-0

Austin Jarrad had himself a game against Reed-Nevada: a touchdown catch and 10 tackles on defense, including five sacks in a wow effort.

4. Inderkum (4) 4-0

Davion Ross’ three interceptions Friday extended his school-record to 18 in his career. Keep throwing, foes.

5. Del Oro (5) 3-1

The Golden Eagles overwhelmed Monterey Trail, winning the trenches, which is always a good sign heading in to the rigors of the SFL.

6. Sacramento (7) 2-1

The Dragons can compete with anyone, as Folsom found out for the second successive season. Two-way talents Anthony Bradley and Jamie Cousey are two of the very best players in the Sac-Joaquin Section.

7. Rocklin (6) 3-1

The Thunder had its vaunted defense twisted, torqued and mangled at Fresno Bee No. 4 Clovis West, and the SFL does not allow for defensive lapses.

8. Grant (8) 2-1

The Pacers set aim on the Delta League championship, having just watched next opponent Franklin devour Lathrop 56-0.

9. Capital Christian (9) 2-1

The Cougars are slowly healing – pass the ice bags, please – and this inspired bunch will unleash on all comers in overmatched Golden Empire League.

10. Franklin (10) 3-0

The Wildcats are big on potential and speed, if not overall size. They need to grow more and recognize the magnitude of the size and ferocity of Grant or pay a dear price.

11. Sheldon (11) 2-1

Old coaching pals meet on Friday when Joe Cattolico and the Huskies host Monterey Trail and T.J. Ewing a year after a classic won by Sheldon.

12. Jesuit (12) 1-2

The Marauders, eager to get rolling again, will once again try a 4:30 p.m. Friday kickoff against Pleasant Grove after an earlier game against Folsom was moved due to excessive heat.

13. Elk Grove (13) 1-2

A year after getting stunned in Davis in the closing seconds, the Thundering Herd welcome the Blue Devils with the promise of many triple-option looks.

14. Antelope (14) 3-0

Back-to-back 12-1 seasons have the Titans thinking back-to-back-to-back, or better.

15. Del Campo (15) 3-0

The student rooting section has been as good as the Cougars, with Marshaun Hunter among the players to cheer for.

16. River Valley (16) 4-0

Trailing 21-6 to defending state champion Pleasant Valley, the Falcons roared back to win as Eric Sandoval electrified with a 97-yard pick-six.

17. Monterey Trail (17) 2-1

The Mustangs were stymied at Del Oro but can right themselves with a payback win at Sheldon as the Delta League fun begins.

18. Whitney (18) 1-2

The Wildcats have a player in Nick Eaton who can block, catch, tackle and inspire as a two-way terror.

19. Christian Brothers (19) 1-2

The Falcons gleefully presented first-year coach Tyler Almond with the game ball after he won his first game, meaning this is one united group despite an 0-2 start.

20. Bear River (20) 4-0

The Bruins are consistent in one thing in particular over the decades: They hit, they compete, they care.

Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Colfax (4-0), Cordova (2-2), El Dorado (2-1), Lincoln (3-1), Nevada Union (2-2), Oakmont (3-0), Placer (3-1), Pleasant Grove (2-1), Rio Americano (3-1), Rio Linda (2-1), River City (4-0), Vista del Lago (2-2), Woodland (4-0).

The Bee’s Sac-Joaquin Section Top 20

(From 190 schools in the second-largest of California’s 10 sections.)

1. Folsom (4-0)

2. Granite Bay (4-0)

3. Oak Ridge (4-0)

4. Del Oro (3-1)

5. Manteca (3-0)

6. Central Catholic-Modesto (2-0)

7. St. Mary’s-Stockton (3-1)

8. Inderkum (4-0)

9. Sacramento (2-1)

10. Oakdale (2-1)

11. Rocklin (3-1)

12. Grant (2-1)

13. Capital Christian (2-1)

14. Franklin (3-0)

15. Sheldon (2-1)

16. Vacaville (2-2)

17. Jesuit (1-2)

18. Elk Grove (1-2)

19. Antelope (3-0)

20. Del Campo (3-0)

This week’s schedule (Sept. 22-23)

All games start between 7- 7:30 p.m., unless noted.

Friday

Top 20

No. 1 Folsom at Woodcreek

No. 2 Granite Bay at No. 5 Del Oro

Pioneer at No. 4 Inderkum

Nevada Union at No. 7 Rocklin

No. 8 Grant vs. No. 10 Franklin at Cosumnes Oaks High

No. 9 Capital Christian at Marysville

No. 17 Monterey Trail at No. 11 Sheldon

Pleasant Grove at No. 12 Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

Davis at No. 13 Elk Grove

No. 14 Antelope at Ponderosa

No. 15 Del Campo at Roseville

No. 18 Whitney at Bella Vista

No. 19 Christian Brothers at Winters

No. 20 Bear River at El Dorado

Byes: No. 3 Oak Ridge, No. 16 River Valley

Other games

Cosumnes Oaks at Oakmont

Dixon at Natomas

Lindhurst vs. Mesa Verde at San Juan High

Florin vs. McClatchy at Monterey Trail High

Johnson vs. Burbank at Rosemont High

Valley vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College

Argonaut at Bret Harte

Linden at Amador

Encina at Golden Sierra

San Juan at Bradshaw Christian

River City at Rio Linda

Yuba City vs. Woodland at Pioneer High

Casa Roble at Lincoln

Foothill at Cordova

Liberty Ranch at Hughson

Mira Loma at Galt

Placer at Vista del Lago

Rosemont at El Camino

Esparto at Delta

Incline at Foresthill

Portola vs. Valley Christian at Highlands High

Sutter at Ripon

Western Sierra at Hamilton

Wheatland at Colfax

Saturday

Kennedy at No. 6 Sacramento, 1 p.m.

Rio Vista at Harker-San Jose

Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

