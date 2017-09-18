Byes helped keep The Bee’s Top 20 football rankings calm. Now league play storm begins.

More Videos 2:02 Meet 25 Sacramento-area high school football senior stars Pause 0:51 Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises 0:45 ARC students get experience welding 0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 2:13 'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win 2:52 What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 4:09 'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor 1:05 'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:44 Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 0:59 James Nelson speaks after being released from jail Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Fast, prolific, fun': Four of The Bee's ranked teams to watch Marco Baldacchino leads Oak Ridge as one of The Sacramento Bee's top 20 football teams. Here's a look at the Trojans and three others squads to watch. Marco Baldacchino leads Oak Ridge as one of The Sacramento Bee's top 20 football teams. Here's a look at the Trojans and three others squads to watch. Video produced by Emily Zentner

