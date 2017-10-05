Back home, Prep of the Week Isaiah Ward has Inderkum rolling

Isaiah Ward has come full circle, and he likes the familiar view.
He attended Jesuit High School last season and returned over the summer to Inderkum, where he knew players from as far back as their Junior Tigers days when he quarterbacked the program.
Ward started the season at linebacker and has also played admirably at quarterback as the Tigers rotate him in with Joseph Sapp. Ward threw for touchdowns on three of his four completions, including two scoring connections with Isaah Crocker, last Friday to spark a 35-7 win over Yuba City to improve Inderkum to 6-0. He earned Bee Prep Football Player of the Week honors through voting on sacbee.com.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior also pounded out two first downs on his four rushing attempts, averaging 9.3 yards, and he made seven tackles for the Bee-ranked No. 3 Tigers.
“He’s strong, and he runs hard, an athlete who can do a lot of things for us,” Inderkum coach Terry Stark said. “He carried two guys on two runs for first downs.”
Ward and Jesuit lost to Inderkum 52-35 last season in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal.
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD
Comments