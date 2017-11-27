Granite Bay and Del Oro met in September. The Sierra Foothill League rivals will meet again Saturday at Sacramento State, with the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title up for grabs.
Rematches define section football title rounds as rankings undergo changes

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 04:00 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 51 MINUTES AGO

For the smaller divisions, Saturday was title time.

Placer won its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 1981 and first for coach Joey Montoya, an alum of the school who had led the Hillmen to four earlier trips to the finals.

The top-seeded Hillmen beat Center 42-32, a remarkable showing considering they start just four seniors.

If that wasn’t a strong enough showing for the Pioneer Valley League, how about what happened earlier Saturday? Bear River beat Colfax 30-27 for the D-V championship behind dazzling offensive plays and the leadership of grizzled yet charming co-coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie.

This coming weekend will be title time for Divisions I, II and III, each with a measure of redemption on the line.

On Friday, defending champion Oakdale faces Valley Oak League rival Manteca for the D-III banner at Lincoln High School in Stockton. Oakdale beat Manteca earlier this season and has lost only this season, to Folsom in a shootout.

On Saturday, Sacramento State hosts a title-game doubleheader. First, Folsom plays St. Mary’s of Stockton in a rematch of last season’s D-I title game, won by the Rams. The nightcap features Granite Bay against Del Oro in a battle of Sierra Foothill League rivals. Granite Bay beat Del Oro by a touchdown earlier this season.

All section champions will earn CIF Northern California Regional title bids. Those brackets will be announced Sunday. Oakdale is a defending champion. Del Oro won a CIF title in 2015 and nearly repeated last season. Folsom has CIF titles in 2010 and 2014. St. Mary’s reached the D-I state finals last season.

Get this: If Folsom beats St. Mary’s, then all seven section champions will be public schools. Is that a good thing?

Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD

THE BEE’S TOP 20

With last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Folsom (1) 13-0

The Bulldogs are in a section final for a record eighth consecutive season. Helmets off to the unsung defenders, including Tanner Ward.

2. Oak Ridge (2) 11-2

The Trojans lost to St. Mary’s 38-31 in a D-I semifinal but remain ahead of Granite Bay here, having won that meeting 14-7 in overtime.

3. Granite Bay (3) 11-2

The Grizzlies have a ground-and-pound offensive line, led by Will Craig, and the defense has been superb in the playoffs, beating Del Campo 9-7.

4. Del Oro (10) 8-5

The Golden Eagles stunned host Central Catholic in Modesto, and someone hand Johnny Guzman another game ball for his efforts.

5. Jesuit (4) 10-3

The Marauders lost twice to Folsom, including 27-14 in the D-I semifinals, and 31-21 to Granite Bay. That’s a great season.

6. Del Campo (5) 12-1

A record season came to a halt at Granite Bay in the D-II semifinals, 9-7. Great career for Tyler Dimino, son of a very proud coach Mike Dimino.

7. Sacramento (6) 10-2*

The Dragons lost 28-19 to Folsom and 49-48 in four overtimes to Del Campo, and now it’s over. A great season for a terrific team.

8. Christian Brothers (7) 10-3

The Falcons started the season with a close loss to Manteca and ended the same way in D-III semifinals. Christian Brothers also lost to Jesuit this year.

9. Sheldon (8) 9-3

The Huskies pushed defending champion St. Mary’s to the wire in D-I before falling. This program is here to stay.

10. Placer (9) 12-1

The Hillmen brought a banner back to the hilltop for the first time since 1981, a credit to tireless coach Joey Montoya.

11. Inderkum (11) 11-1

The Tigers smoked teams for much of the season and then flamed out against a Del Oro defense that had the wing-T solved. Still a great year.

12. Rocklin (12) 7-5

The Thunder lost to powerhouse Central Catholic in D-II, and had league losses to Folsom, Oak Ridge and Granite Bay.

13. Lincoln (13) 8-3

The season ended on a booming field goal in a D-II opener, but the Zebras are ready for another run in 2018.

14. Antelope (14) 10-2

The Titans lost only to Del Campo and Granite Bay this season and expect another title run next season and every season.

15. Franklin (15) 7-4

The Wildcats lost a D-I opener to 11-0 Gregori, which lost at Oak Ridge. Coach Mike Johnson bows out proud.

16. Bear River (17) 10-3

Winning never gets old, even as the classy co-coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie do.

17. Colfax (16) 9-4

The gritty efforts of Garren O’Keefe, Mason Aherns and Ryland Heilmann speaks of the pride of a great program.

18. Monterey Trail (18) 6-5

The Mustangs lost a D-I opener at Vacaville and own a big early win over previously ranked Vista del Lago.

19. Center (19) 7-6

The Cougars fell to Placer in a fun D-IV final and return a ton of talent for another run in 2018.

20. Rio Linda (20) 7-5

The Knights recovered from two bad seasons and pushed Christian Brothers in a D-III game.

* Does not include three forfeit losses due to a seldom-used ineligible player.

Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Bradshaw Christian (8-4), Burbank (6-4), Capital Christian (7-4), Casa Roble (6-6), Cordova (7-4), Cosumnes Oaks (5-6), Dixon (7-4), East Nicolaus (12-0), El Dorado (7-4), Elk Grove (5-6), Grant (4-6), Rio Americano (6-5), Rio Vista (7-3), River Valley (7-4), Union Mine (5-6), Vista del Lago (7-5), Woodland (7-4), Yuba City (6-5).

THE BEE’S SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION TOP 20

From 190 schools in the second-largest of California’s 10 sections.

1. Folsom (13-0)

2. Oakdale (12-1)

3. Granite Bay (11-2)

4. St. Mary’s-Stockton (11-2)

5. Oak Ridge (11-2)

6. Del Oro (8-5)

7. Central Catholic-Modesto (10-2)

8. Jesuit (10-3)

9. Del Campo (11-2)

10. Sheldon (9-3)

11. Sacramento (10-2)*

12. Manteca (11-2)

13. Placer (12-1)

14. Christian Brothers (10-3)

15. Inderkum (11-1)

16. Vacaville (8-4)

17. Gregori-Modesto (11-1)

18. Rocklin (8-4)

19. Franklin (7-4)

20. Tracy (8-3)

* Does not include three forfeit losses due to a seldom-used ineligible player.

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Semifinal results

Nov. 24

Division I

No. 1 Folsom 27, No. 4 Jesuit 14

No. 3 St. Mary’s 38, No. 2 Oak Ridge 31

Division II

No. 1 Granite Bay 9, No. 4 Del Campo 7

No. 7 Del Oro 23, No. 3 Central Catholic 12

Division III

No. 1 Oakdale 63, No. 4 Patterson 27

No. 2 Manteca 43, No. 3 Christian Brothers 38

Championship results

Nov. 25

Division IV

No. 1 Placer 42, No. 3 Center 32

Division V

No. 6 Bear River 30, No. 5 Colfax 27

Division VI

No. 6 Hilmar 42, No. 4 Modesto Christian 13

Division VII

No. 1 Rio Vista 56, No. 2 Ripon Christian 28

Championship schedule

Friday

Division III

No. 1 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Manteca at Lincoln High-Stockton, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Division I

No. 1 Folsom vs. No. 3 St. Mary’s at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.

Division II

No. 1 Granite Bay vs. No. 7 Del Oro at Sacramento State, 7:30 p.m.

