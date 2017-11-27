Rematches define section football title rounds as rankings undergo changes

For the smaller divisions, Saturday was title time.
Placer won its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 1981 and first for coach Joey Montoya, an alum of the school who had led the Hillmen to four earlier trips to the finals.
The top-seeded Hillmen beat Center 42-32, a remarkable showing considering they start just four seniors.
If that wasn’t a strong enough showing for the Pioneer Valley League, how about what happened earlier Saturday? Bear River beat Colfax 30-27 for the D-V championship behind dazzling offensive plays and the leadership of grizzled yet charming co-coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie.
Never miss a local story.
This coming weekend will be title time for Divisions I, II and III, each with a measure of redemption on the line.
On Friday, defending champion Oakdale faces Valley Oak League rival Manteca for the D-III banner at Lincoln High School in Stockton. Oakdale beat Manteca earlier this season and has lost only this season, to Folsom in a shootout.
On Saturday, Sacramento State hosts a title-game doubleheader. First, Folsom plays St. Mary’s of Stockton in a rematch of last season’s D-I title game, won by the Rams. The nightcap features Granite Bay against Del Oro in a battle of Sierra Foothill League rivals. Granite Bay beat Del Oro by a touchdown earlier this season.
All section champions will earn CIF Northern California Regional title bids. Those brackets will be announced Sunday. Oakdale is a defending champion. Del Oro won a CIF title in 2015 and nearly repeated last season. Folsom has CIF titles in 2010 and 2014. St. Mary’s reached the D-I state finals last season.
Get this: If Folsom beats St. Mary’s, then all seven section champions will be public schools. Is that a good thing?
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD
THE BEE’S TOP 20
With last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Folsom (1) 13-0
The Bulldogs are in a section final for a record eighth consecutive season. Helmets off to the unsung defenders, including Tanner Ward.
2. Oak Ridge (2) 11-2
The Trojans lost to St. Mary’s 38-31 in a D-I semifinal but remain ahead of Granite Bay here, having won that meeting 14-7 in overtime.
3. Granite Bay (3) 11-2
The Grizzlies have a ground-and-pound offensive line, led by Will Craig, and the defense has been superb in the playoffs, beating Del Campo 9-7.
4. Del Oro (10) 8-5
The Golden Eagles stunned host Central Catholic in Modesto, and someone hand Johnny Guzman another game ball for his efforts.
5. Jesuit (4) 10-3
The Marauders lost twice to Folsom, including 27-14 in the D-I semifinals, and 31-21 to Granite Bay. That’s a great season.
6. Del Campo (5) 12-1
A record season came to a halt at Granite Bay in the D-II semifinals, 9-7. Great career for Tyler Dimino, son of a very proud coach Mike Dimino.
7. Sacramento (6) 10-2*
The Dragons lost 28-19 to Folsom and 49-48 in four overtimes to Del Campo, and now it’s over. A great season for a terrific team.
8. Christian Brothers (7) 10-3
The Falcons started the season with a close loss to Manteca and ended the same way in D-III semifinals. Christian Brothers also lost to Jesuit this year.
9. Sheldon (8) 9-3
The Huskies pushed defending champion St. Mary’s to the wire in D-I before falling. This program is here to stay.
10. Placer (9) 12-1
The Hillmen brought a banner back to the hilltop for the first time since 1981, a credit to tireless coach Joey Montoya.
11. Inderkum (11) 11-1
The Tigers smoked teams for much of the season and then flamed out against a Del Oro defense that had the wing-T solved. Still a great year.
12. Rocklin (12) 7-5
The Thunder lost to powerhouse Central Catholic in D-II, and had league losses to Folsom, Oak Ridge and Granite Bay.
13. Lincoln (13) 8-3
The season ended on a booming field goal in a D-II opener, but the Zebras are ready for another run in 2018.
14. Antelope (14) 10-2
The Titans lost only to Del Campo and Granite Bay this season and expect another title run next season and every season.
15. Franklin (15) 7-4
The Wildcats lost a D-I opener to 11-0 Gregori, which lost at Oak Ridge. Coach Mike Johnson bows out proud.
16. Bear River (17) 10-3
Winning never gets old, even as the classy co-coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie do.
17. Colfax (16) 9-4
The gritty efforts of Garren O’Keefe, Mason Aherns and Ryland Heilmann speaks of the pride of a great program.
18. Monterey Trail (18) 6-5
The Mustangs lost a D-I opener at Vacaville and own a big early win over previously ranked Vista del Lago.
19. Center (19) 7-6
The Cougars fell to Placer in a fun D-IV final and return a ton of talent for another run in 2018.
20. Rio Linda (20) 7-5
The Knights recovered from two bad seasons and pushed Christian Brothers in a D-III game.
* Does not include three forfeit losses due to a seldom-used ineligible player.
Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Bradshaw Christian (8-4), Burbank (6-4), Capital Christian (7-4), Casa Roble (6-6), Cordova (7-4), Cosumnes Oaks (5-6), Dixon (7-4), East Nicolaus (12-0), El Dorado (7-4), Elk Grove (5-6), Grant (4-6), Rio Americano (6-5), Rio Vista (7-3), River Valley (7-4), Union Mine (5-6), Vista del Lago (7-5), Woodland (7-4), Yuba City (6-5).
THE BEE’S SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION TOP 20
From 190 schools in the second-largest of California’s 10 sections.
1. Folsom (13-0)
2. Oakdale (12-1)
3. Granite Bay (11-2)
4. St. Mary’s-Stockton (11-2)
5. Oak Ridge (11-2)
6. Del Oro (8-5)
7. Central Catholic-Modesto (10-2)
8. Jesuit (10-3)
9. Del Campo (11-2)
10. Sheldon (9-3)
11. Sacramento (10-2)*
12. Manteca (11-2)
13. Placer (12-1)
14. Christian Brothers (10-3)
15. Inderkum (11-1)
16. Vacaville (8-4)
17. Gregori-Modesto (11-1)
18. Rocklin (8-4)
19. Franklin (7-4)
20. Tracy (8-3)
* Does not include three forfeit losses due to a seldom-used ineligible player.
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
Semifinal results
Nov. 24
Division I
No. 1 Folsom 27, No. 4 Jesuit 14
No. 3 St. Mary’s 38, No. 2 Oak Ridge 31
Division II
No. 1 Granite Bay 9, No. 4 Del Campo 7
No. 7 Del Oro 23, No. 3 Central Catholic 12
Division III
No. 1 Oakdale 63, No. 4 Patterson 27
No. 2 Manteca 43, No. 3 Christian Brothers 38
Championship results
Nov. 25
Division IV
No. 1 Placer 42, No. 3 Center 32
Division V
No. 6 Bear River 30, No. 5 Colfax 27
Division VI
No. 6 Hilmar 42, No. 4 Modesto Christian 13
Division VII
No. 1 Rio Vista 56, No. 2 Ripon Christian 28
Championship schedule
Friday
Division III
No. 1 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Manteca at Lincoln High-Stockton, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Division I
No. 1 Folsom vs. No. 3 St. Mary’s at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.
Division II
No. 1 Granite Bay vs. No. 7 Del Oro at Sacramento State, 7:30 p.m.
Comments