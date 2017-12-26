Area high school basketball teams gear up for largest or oldest tournaments around

Holiday time means it is also basketball tournament time.
For the girls, the largest high school tournament in the country plays out in the East Bay with the 18th West Coast Jamboree.
It will feature 160 teams from across the country, up from 132 last season, with 20 brackets and games held at various sites running through Saturday. Twenty area teams are in the mix.
National No. 1 Mitty of San Jose (9-0) headlines the elite Platinum Division that includes Bee No. 1 Folsom, No. 2 Sacramento and No. 3 West Campus.
West Campus opens against longtime power Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland at 5 p.m., followed by Folsom vs. Carondelet of Concord at 6:30 and Sacramento against Salesian of Richmond at 8 p.m.
Mitty beat Sacramento 66-57 this season and has wins over Oak Ridge (64-28) and McClatchy (80-29). In winning the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona last week, the Monarchs rolled national powers and edged previous national No. 1 St. Mary’s of Stockton in the final Dec. 22, winning 57-50.
The local teams in this division are led by guards: West Campus by UCLA-bound Kiara Jefferson, Folsom by Cal-bound McKenzie Forbes and Sacramento by juniors Rebekah Brown, Serina McMillan and RyAnne Walters.
No. 12 St. Francis plays Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa in a Diamond Division opener and No. 4 McClatchy takes on Kinkaid of Houston in the Gold Division which also includes No. 13 Whitney against Prairie of Washington.
No. 5 Cosumnes Oaks opens Opal Division play against Moreau Catholic of Hayward.
Cosumnes Oaks (7-0) is off to its best start, having handed Foothill (11-1) its lone loss, winning 40-38, and then beatingNo. 15 Woodcreek (48-22), No. 7 Christian Brothers (52-41) and No. 10 Oak Ridge 47-32 in that order to win the Trojan Toss-Up at Oak Ridge.
The Wolfpack have balanced scoring behind Jasmine Hess (11.8 points per game), Jordyn Rosette (9.2) and Arionna Butts (7.2).
Boys basketball
The area’s oldest tournament starts Thursday when the 76th Kendall Arnett tips off at Placer’s historic Earl Crabbe Gymnasium, which still holds its appeal after 80 years.
The opening matchups are Foothill of Redding (8-2) against Union Mine (7-4) at 3:30 p.m., followed by No. 11 Del Oro (8-3) against No. 10 Del Campo at 5 p.m., Nevada Union (4-7) vs. Rio Americano (7-4) at 6:30 and Placer (8-4) against Oakmont (3-6) at 8 p.m.
Cordova Christmas Classic – No. 6 Grant (6-1) headlines the 42nd year of this tournament, which starts Wednesday. The Pacers open against Rosemont at 6 p.m., while Cordova opens against Chavez of Stockton at 7:30 p.m.
NorCal rankings – Bee No. 1 Capital Christian is ranked No. 3 by NorCal Preps in Northern California behind Salesian of Richmond (9-1) and Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland (6-1). Bee No. 2 Folsom (8-1) is fourth, Bee No. 3 Sheldon (5-2) is sixth and Bee No. 5 Jesuit is seventh.
Football
Folsom (16-0) finished No. 5 in the state in Cal-Hi Sports’ final Top 50 rankings behind national No. 1 Mater Dei of Santa Ana (15-0), St. John Bosco of Bellflower (10-3, with two losses to Mater Dei), Centennial of Corona (10-2, with lone state loss to Bosco) and De La Salle (11-2, with its one state loss to Mater Dei in CIF State Open Division final).
Folsom will return a wealth of talent as it seeks its fourth state title this decade.
St. Mary’s of Stockton finished 25th, Oak Ridge 28th, Granite Bay 32nd, Manteca 34th, Oakdale 36th, Jesuit 42nd, Del Campo 44th and Del Oro 45th.
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD
THE BEE’S TOP 20
Girls basketball
With last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Folsom (1) 9-1
2. Sacramento (2) 6-4
3. West Campus (3) 6-4
4. McClatchy (4) 6-3
5. Cosumnes Oaks (14) 7-0
6. Roseville (5) 8-2
7. Christian Brothers (6) 7-3
8. Antelope (7) 7-1
9. Foothill (8) 11-1
10. Oak Ridge (9) 5-4
11. Colfax (12) 10-0
12. St. Francis (10) 4-3
13. Whitney (11) 6-3
14. Del Oro (13) 8-2
15. Woodcreek (15) 10-3
16. Franklin (16) 7-3
17. Granite Bay (17) 11-1
18. Elk Grove (18) 3-5
19. Davis (19) 4-4
20. Valley (20) 10-2
Boys basketball
With last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Capital Christian (1) 4-3
2. Folsom (2) 8-1
3. Sheldon (3) 5-2
4. Oak Ridge (4) 8-1
5. Jesuit (5) 5-1
6. Grant (6) 6-1
7. Sacramento (7) 7-1
8. Burbank (8) 9-2
9. Liberty Ranch (9) 10-0
10. Del Campo (15) 8-2
11. Del Oro (10) 8-3
12. Antelope (12) 9-3
13. Woodcreek (13) 6-4
14. Whitney (14) 7-2
15. Granite Bay (16) 7-4
16. Franklin (17) 5-3
17. Davis (18) 9-4
18. Rocklin (11) 8-6
19. Monterey Trail (19) 4-3
20. Cosumnes Oaks (20) 6-4
