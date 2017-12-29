Wide receiver Joseph Ngata, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior, caught 81 passes for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns in helping Folsom go 16-0 and win a state championship.
Wide receiver Joseph Ngata, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior, caught 81 passes for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns in helping Folsom go 16-0 and win a state championship. Brian Baer Special to The Bee
Wide receiver Joseph Ngata, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior, caught 81 passes for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns in helping Folsom go 16-0 and win a state championship. Brian Baer Special to The Bee
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Folsom makes more football history, sweeping Player of the Year honors

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 03:55 AM

UPDATED 11 HOURS 21 MINUTES AGO

If there was ever a sprint-off between this trio, it might end up in a dead heat.

Three of the fastest and most explosive high school football players in the region in 2017 wore Folsom’s blue and red, and when unleashed, the Bulldogs’ Big Three buckled opponents with waves of big-play versatility.

The efforts of Joseph Ngata, Kaiden Bennett and Tanner Ward were paramount in Folsom storming to a 16-0 season, collecting four championships along the way. Ngata, a wide receiver, return specialist and punter, is The Bee’s Player of the Year.

Bennett, a dual-threat quarterback, is The Bee’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ward, a safety who also played linebacker, is The Bee’s Defensive Player of the Year.

It’s the first time The Bee has awarded its three top football player honors to the same team, but then again, how often do teams go 16-0? It’s been done twice in Sac-Joaquin Section history – by Folsom in 2014 and ’17.

Ngata and Bennett like to say that they are “Reno raised and Folsom forged,” and their dizzying skills and production overwhelmed defenses designed to slow them down. Ward, a Folsom native, was the heart and soul of a defense that was every bit as impressive as the more celebrated offense.

The Bee’s Coaches of the Year are Terry Logue and Scott Savoie of Bear River, which went from 3-7 a year ago to a section championship last month despite injuries and declining enrollment.

“I thought all along that Ngata was the best player arguably in all of California, and definitely in this section,” Folsom coach Kris Richardson said. “Kaiden was tremendous, and pound-for-pound, Tanner is as tough and as good of a player we’ve ever had. Just incredible players.”

20171202_Folsom St Marys_23
Folsom junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett passed for 4,431 yards and 57 touchdowns and ran for 1,218 yards and 16 scores this season.
Brian Baer Special to The Bee

They performed their best in the team’s most crucial games that seemingly came on a weekly basis. Folsom marched through the Sierra Foothill League that included regional powers Oak Ridge, Granite Bay, Rocklin and Del Oro. The Bulldogs reached a section final for a record eighth consecutive season at Sacramento State, winning it for the sixth time this decade.

Folsom rolled to CIF Northern California and State Division I-AA championships with the familiar site of Bennett finding Ngata on bubble screens or on deep strikes en route to the end zone. Ward led the defense with energy and emotion, superb in stunt blitzes or in coverage.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Bennett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior, passed for 4,431 yards and 57 touchdowns and ran for 1,218 yards and 16 scores.

Ngata, a 6-4, 210-pound junior, caught 81 passes for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns. He didn’t carry the ball often, but his 80-yard rushing touchdown turned the game against then-No. 2 Granite Bay, leading to a 35-14 victory. In another game, Ngata returned a kickoff 99 yards, tying a national prep record, and he averaged just under 40 yards a punt.

Ngata has scholarship offers from powerhouse programs such as USC, Utah and Washington on the West Coast, Notre Dame in the Midwest and Penn State on the East Coast.

Ward, a 5-8, 170-pound senior with a 4.2 GPA, made 141 tackles this season. He can play also on special teams and as a receiver or running back.

20171216_Folsom Helix_3632
Folsom linebacker/safety Tanner Ward celebrates the Bulldogs’ 49-42 win over the Helix Highlanders in the CIF Division I-AA State title game at Hornet Stadium on Dec. 16. Ward had a game-high nine tackles and two sacks.
Brian Baer Special to The Bee

In the state title game against Helix, Ward had a game-high nine tackles and two sacks. Bennett passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns in that contest, in addition to 139 rushing yards and two scores. Ngata ahd five catches against Helix, including a touchdown, giving him eight TDs in the final three games and 13 total in the playoffs.

“It was a fun year, a great year, but we’ve got to stay hungry because we want to win another championship next year,” Ngata said. “It’s a great feeling being on the same page with Kaiden. We just know what the other one is thinking.”

Said Bennett, “We’re really proud of what we did this year as a team. All that hard work, all those hours, all those routes we worked on, the weights, it paid off. It shows what hard work can do.

“This role is really important to me. It’s who we are. It’s our life, and I enjoy the pressure. Pressure is what life is about.”

Ward first met Bennett and Ngata three years ago during weight room sessions, and soon, the trio vowed to win championships.

“My entire life, since I was 5, football has given me so much,” Ward said. “It’s what I know, and football has taught me so much about life. And all my life, people have doubted me in football, but just because you’re shorter, doesn’t mean you can’t strap it up and get after it. And that’s what we all did.”

More Videos

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata 1:19

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

Pause
Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding 0:52

Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 2:39

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

  • Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

    You voted for these football players as preps of the week during the 2017 high school season. Joe Davidson broke down their performances. Take a look.

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

You voted for these football players as preps of the week during the 2017 high school season. Joe Davidson broke down their performances. Take a look.

Video produced by David Caraccio Joe Davidson reporting

Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata 1:19

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

Pause
Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding 0:52

Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 2:39

Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

  • Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

    The Folsom High Bulldogs football team is keeping it in the family with brothers Joe and Daniyel Ngata making up part of the powerhouse team.

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

View More Video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.