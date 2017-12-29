Scott Savoie, left, and Terry Logue showcase the Sac-Joaquin Section banner Bear River won this season. The longtime friends are The Bee’s Coaches of the Year.
‘They’re legends’: Bear River football’s longtime leaders are Bee’s Coaches of the Year

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 03:55 AM

UPDATED 11 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

The old friends share the same motto when leading their beloved Bear River Bruins.

Terry Logue and Scott Savoie like to say that they coach their players hard, and they love them just as much, firm believers that the most powerful motivator is words of encouragement.

Those elements reaped big rewards this season, capped by a Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship three weeks after the Bruins needed an overtime win in their regular-season finale just to extend the campaign.

Logue and Savoie are The Bee’s Coaches of The Year, and it very well could be classified as something of a lifetime achievement award recognizing their many years of service, much like last season when retiring Christian Brothers coach Dan Carmazzi won the award.

But Logue and Savoie are not going anywhere just yet. They love this coaching gig too much.

“One thing about our teams,” Logue said during the playoffs, “is the kids give us everything they’ve got. We’ve never questioned the effort and desire. It just amazes us old coaches.”

Said Savoie, “You coach for kids like this, and we give them all we’ve got, too.”

Bear River had its 28-year streak of non-losing seasons snapped in 2016 when the injury-ravaged Bruins limped home at 3-7. They went 10-4 this season.

In beating Center 35-27 in overtime in Week 10, the Bruins qualified for the playoffs for the 18th time since 1991 under Logue and Savoie. Bear River stunned section D-V favorite Capital Christian 26-7 in a playoff opener, then beat Ripon 14-7 and topped Colfax 30-27 in the final for the program’s third championship and second since 2014.

Bear River lost at Fortuna in Humboldt County 34-20 in the CIF Northern California Regional V-A finals, but by then, it was already a banner season to cherish.

“It’s an honor to play for these coaches and we respect and appreciate them,” Bear River quarterback/defensive back Luke Baggett said. “You want to win for guys like these. They’re legends.”

Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD

