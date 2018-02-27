Folsom Bulldogs McKenzie Forbes (0) and Parker Gordon (13) are introduced before the game.
Folsom Bulldogs McKenzie Forbes (0) and Parker Gordon (13) are introduced before the game. Brian Baer Special to The Bee
Folsom Bulldogs McKenzie Forbes (0) and Parker Gordon (13) are introduced before the game. Brian Baer Special to The Bee
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

'We're good, really good': Folsom girls basketball is more than just its star recruit

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

February 27, 2018 10:30 PM

The anchor talent is clear here.

It's McKenzie Forbes, a 6-foot guard headed to Cal. The Folsom High School senior dazzles with the ball and with her smile. She'll play in the McDonald's All-American game because that showcase event only takes premier recruits.

But Forbes isn't the only reason the Bulldogs are in the midst of a record season, though she is at the forefront.

Check out the supporting cast. It again worked seamlessly with Forbes in methodically unraveling a talented Cosumnes Oaks team on Tuesday night in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal, rolling 80-43 despite half the team laboring with a flu or cold.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Big, medium or small, Folsom brings it at all angles.

Shayley Harris is a 6-6 senior center headed to UCLA. She's a shot-blocking marvel, a lane clogger who is effective offensively around the basket. The transfer from Oak Ridge soaks up coaching instruction, eager to excel.

Charity Gallegos plays point guard for Folsom, as does Forbes. Gallegos is 5-1, and is as quick of a baseline-to-baseline player as there is in the section. She can be a one-woman press breaker with her dribbling and driving ability. She also makes 3-point shots.

The role players are in abundance, including 5-9 junior guard Parker Gordon, the team's top defender in terms of steals. Hanna Beckman is a 5-10 junior guard who can dribble behind her back to lose a defender, drive or take charges. Devry Millett is a 5-10 shooting guard who adds to the team balance.

Blend it all together with the coaching duo of head man Lynn Wolking and lead assistant Sterling Forbes, father of McKenzie, and it's a brewing powerhouse. Folsom is a school-record 27-3, winner of 12 consecutive games, and in a section final for the first time.

Forbes had 24, Gallegos 16, Gordon 14, Beckman 10 and Harris eight. Good luck defending that.

Folsom will on Saturday night at Pacific take on storied St. Mary's of Stockton, winner of 10 consecutive section banners, the last five in Division I. The Rams aren't invincible, but darn close. Under longtime coach Tom Gonsalves, they are 25-2 with losses to the top-ranked team in New York and to the top-ranked team in the country in Mitty of San Jose. It'll take Forbes at her best and the Bulldogs at theirs to topple the Rams.

"Every year, we write on the board things we want to accomplish: beat Oak Ridge, win league, make the playoffs," assistant coach Forbes said. "And beat St. Mary's. They're so good – athletic, fast, solid fundamentally. It's the ultimate challenge."

That Folsom has come this far is testament to program growth. The Bulldogs a decade ago were more gums than snarl and bite. Folsom went 8-19 in 2011, followed by seasons of 7-20 and 5-22, all under Wolking, who found out the hard way that patience is a virtue.

"We're a long ways from where we were when we took over nine years ago," Wolking said. "We finally got some talent and kids wanting to be Bulldogs. Then McKenzie came along and that changed everything.

"The team chemistry, the team character is excellent. We're together. That's what makes us. We're exciting to watch. I want a player to have an and-one play and to have fist-bumps with teammates. We love that."

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Said assistant coach Forbes, "We're good, really good. We have some star players and some unsung heroes having good years, a complete team."

Forbes plays like a coach with flair, seeing the floor and plays as they develop. And she talks like one, too.

"We're feeling great," Forbes said. "Everyone is excited. We're taking it one game at a time, but there's a lot of talk about us, some hype, and we talked all season about staying grounded, to focus on what we have to do."

She added, "we have a lot of weapons, definitely. That makes us hard to stop. We can go inside or out, hit 3s, run, play defense. That's our biggest asset – versatility."

Gallegos' ballhandling ability allows Forbes to play all over. Forbes can dominate a game with the dribble, but Gallegos has added a new element.

"Gallegos has been terrific, and in high school girls basketball, a ballhandler is a tremendous asset," Forbes said. "She takes a lot of pressure off of me. And Shay, she's a great teammate, and her size inside helps. Running into her in the paint, that's all the detour you need."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

View More Video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.