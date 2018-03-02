Sacramento Adventist falls in section final, but continues to build its tradition

The repeat didn't happen, but the season isn't over.
Just a detour to a grander prize is in order.
Top-seeded Sacramento Adventist Academy couldn't hold on to an early fourth-quarter lead, succumbing to fatigue and missed shots, and No. 2 Ripon Christian used a 15-2 run to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship 59-51 on Friday afternoon at Pacific.
The Capitals (25-5) saw their 19-game winning streak come to an end, but not their spirit. This is a school, tucked away on Winding Way in Carmichael, that has suddenly thrust itself into the boys basketball scene for small programs, a far cry from 20 years ago when teams of this caliber competed outdoors on the blacktop in regular-season outings.
Sacramento Adventist won the D-VI banner last spring, the first for any sport for the school that opened in 1958. Coach Scott Tedmon was ecstatic a year ago in this same venue, pumping his fist to the rooting section, and he was upbeat on Friday, knowing the season is still alive with the CIF Northern California tournament starting next week.
"We're disappointed but we're not deterred, and there's a big difference," said Tedmon, a longtime Sacramento attorney. "We're building our own tradition. We lost to a program that just won its 10th championship. That's a great program. We're getting there. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. We'll be ready for the NorCals."
Griffin Trull certainly will, and his sheer will means his teammates will follow. The senior guard for Sacramento Adventist had 19 points, but his team struggled in making 39 percent of their shots. Shane Jones had 10, Jamison Collins nine and Breckin Beaman eight. Beaman was the Section Sportsmanship winner for the game.
Cade Alger and Andrew Vander Weide each scored 13 for Ripon Christian, which was in its 16th title game since 1988.
The Knights made 21 of 42 shots and outrebounded the Capitals 40-19.
Trull does it all for the Capitals. He can handle the ball, pass and shoot. He is the program's all-time leading scorer with more than 1,500 points. He also sports quite the jaw-line beard.
"He's got the whole package," Tedmon said with a laugh. "Griffin is our leader. He leads by example. He's positive. He competes, and it's infectious. He's a three-year starter, and he's the major factor for developing a championship basketball culture at our school. That's his legacy, more than any of his points.
"We're a legitimate school that plays good basketball. We play our tails off, and we do it the right way, just like all the other divisions."
Comments