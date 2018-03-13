CIF NorCal roundup: Why Sacramento Adventist was jumping for joy like Air Jordan

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Folsom's McKenzie Forbes talks about 'surreal' opportunities ahead Pause Watch the amazing buzzer beater that sunk Sac High girls basketball team Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 'Runs like thunder:' Four prep football games to keep an eye on heading into playoffs 'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond "Hardly a one-man show in El Dorado Hills:" Four of The Bee's ranked teams to watch 'You guys are gonna suffer now': Watch River Valley coach Humphers' blocking-sled drill Terry Stark talks about winning 200 games, whats changed, stayed the same in football 'Toughness and fundamentals in the trenches': Four of The Bee's ranked teams to watch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shane Jones scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half as Sacramento Adventist took control of the CIF State Northern California Division VI final early and never relented in a 57-47 victory over Ripon Christian. jcortez@modbee.com

Shane Jones scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half as Sacramento Adventist took control of the CIF State Northern California Division VI final early and never relented in a 57-47 victory over Ripon Christian. jcortez@modbee.com